Last Year Saw The Lowest Number Of Asylum Applications In The EU+ Since 2013: European Asylum Support Office

Last year saw the lowest number of asylum applications in the EU+ since 2013: European Asylum Support Office

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) Last year saw the lowest number of asylum applications in the EU+ since 2013, according to the European Asylum Support Office (EASO).

For the first time since 2017, more decisions on first instance asylum applications were issued in 2020 than new applications received (534,500 decisions in total). This resulted in the stock of applications awaiting a decision being reduced by 18 percent compared to 2019 (773,600 applications pending by the end of the year compared to 942,100 at the end of 2019).

''The 485,000 applications marked a 32 percent decrease compared to 2019 (716,000), and a 64 percent decrease compared to the peak in 2015 (1.4 million). However, reduced applications were primarily due to restricted mobility and travel, rather than a decrease in the number of people in need of international protection,'' noted the EASO in its Asylum Report 2021.

Despite the drop in the overall number of applications, some countries did register an increase. In particular, there were more arrivals along the Western African, Central Mediterranean and Western Balkan routes than in 2019. Romania registered a 138 percent increase in the number of applications, followed by Bulgaria (+64 percent).

While two-thirds of all asylum applications in 2020 were lodged in just three countries: Germany (122,000), France (93,000) and Spain (89,000), the impact of arrivals was heightened for countries at the external borders. When considering GDP and population, Cyprus, Greece and Malta continued to be under the greatest pressure to receive and accommodate asylum applicants.

Just over two-fifths (42 percent) of all decisions granted some form of protection at first instance in 2020 (224,000). Within the positive decisions issued by authorities, 50 percent of asylum seekers were granted refugee status, 27 percent humanitarian protection and 23 percent subsidiary protection.

Despite the pandemic, the EASO Asylum Report 2021 highlights the resilience of many EU+ countries’ asylum systems in using innovative solutions for business continuity. Resources were allocated to adapt working methods, implement digital solutions and reduce pending cases. However, shortcomings were also exposed, notably in terms of reception conditions, low returns to countries of origin and resettlement.

