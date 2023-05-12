UrduPoint.com

Latakia Cleaners Receive Food, Clothing From ERC As Part Of Operation Gallant Knight 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Latakia cleaners receive food, clothing from ERC as part of Operation Gallant Knight 2

LATAKIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2023) As part of “Operation Gallant Knight 2” launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) provided food and clothing to more than 500 cleaners in Syria’s Latakia Governorate.

The UAE has provided relief aid to Syrian families affected by the earthquake on 6th February, 2023. It also launched the humanitarian initiative titled “We Did Not Forget You,” with the Latakia Governorate Council and local Syrian authorities to thank the cleaners for their work.
Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, Head of the ERC Delegation in Syria, praised the cleaners for their vital role after the earthquake, noting that they assisted authorities in clearing the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Dr. Bilal Al Sayed, Assistant Director of the Cleaning Directorate in Latakia, praised the work of the ERC’s teams that worked well with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and as part of the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives, especially those under Operation Gallant Knight 2.
The UAE continues to support Syrians through the recovery and rehabilitation process by providing food and medical supplies.

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria UAE February Arab

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on new Board ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on new Board of Governors of Hamdan Bin Mo ..

50 minutes ago
 Hina Rabbani to undertake official visit to Sweden ..

Hina Rabbani to undertake official visit to Sweden tomorrow

55 minutes ago
 Court's decision is nothing but an NRO to Imran Kh ..

Court's decision is nothing but an NRO to Imran Khan, says PM Shehbaz

58 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet decides not to show leniency again ..

Federal cabinet decides not to show leniency against miscreants

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in ..

IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in any new case till May 17

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.