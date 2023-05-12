Latakia cleaners receive food, clothing from ERC as part of Operation Gallant Knight 2

(@FahadShabbir)

LATAKIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2023) As part of “Operation Gallant Knight 2” launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) provided food and clothing to more than 500 cleaners in Syria’s Latakia Governorate.

The UAE has provided relief aid to Syrian families affected by the earthquake on 6th February, 2023. It also launched the humanitarian initiative titled “We Did Not Forget You,” with the Latakia Governorate Council and local Syrian authorities to thank the cleaners for their work.

Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, Head of the ERC Delegation in Syria, praised the cleaners for their vital role after the earthquake, noting that they assisted authorities in clearing the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Dr. Bilal Al Sayed, Assistant Director of the Cleaning Directorate in Latakia, praised the work of the ERC’s teams that worked well with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and as part of the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives, especially those under Operation Gallant Knight 2.

The UAE continues to support Syrians through the recovery and rehabilitation process by providing food and medical supplies.

