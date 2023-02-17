LATAKIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2023) Amer Ismail Hilal, Governor of Latakia, thanked the government and people of the UAE for the humanitarian and relief aid it provided Syria to alleviate the suffering of the earthquake-affected in the country.

Governor Hilal praised the UAE for donating the search and rescue equipment used in Operation “Gallant Knight / 2” to the Syrian Civil Defence, which was delivered by the Emirati team that participated in the relief and rescue operation.

The Governor of Latakia said that the Syrian Civil Defense received the equipment from the Emirati team at the site of the earthquake-hit city of Jableh, praising their efforts in helping and rescuing the afflicted people of the city.

He pointed out that training courses will be carried out by the Emirates search and rescue team on the use of the equipment in case of future emergencies.

The UAE was one of the first countries to respond to the call of humanitarian duty in Syria and provide relief and support through the Emirati search and rescue team and its aid programme.