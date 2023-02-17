UrduPoint.com

Latakia Governer Praises UAE's Donation Of Search And Rescue Equipment

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 12:45 AM

Latakia Governer praises UAE&#039;s donation of search and rescue equipment

LATAKIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2023) Amer Ismail Hilal, Governor of Latakia, thanked the government and people of the UAE for the humanitarian and relief aid it provided Syria to alleviate the suffering of the earthquake-affected in the country.

Governor Hilal praised the UAE for donating the search and rescue equipment used in Operation “Gallant Knight / 2” to the Syrian Civil Defence, which was delivered by the Emirati team that participated in the relief and rescue operation.

The Governor of Latakia said that the Syrian Civil Defense received the equipment from the Emirati team at the site of the earthquake-hit city of Jableh, praising their efforts in helping and rescuing the afflicted people of the city.

He pointed out that training courses will be carried out by the Emirates search and rescue team on the use of the equipment in case of future emergencies.

The UAE was one of the first countries to respond to the call of humanitarian duty in Syria and provide relief and support through the Emirati search and rescue team and its aid programme.

Related Topics

Governor Syria UAE SITE From Government

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashimy attends Caribbean Community &#039; ..

Reem Al Hashimy attends Caribbean Community &#039;CARICOM&#039; meeting in Baham ..

5 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College gra ..

Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College graduate cadets

50 minutes ago
 Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's ..

Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's T20 World Cup

56 minutes ago
 NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in ..

NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in AJK: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime ..

56 minutes ago
 UN on EU Call to Remove Russia From SC: Excluding ..

UN on EU Call to Remove Russia From SC: Excluding Members Unhelpful in Search fo ..

56 minutes ago
 One in 10 Homes in Quake-Hit Turkish Areas Collaps ..

One in 10 Homes in Quake-Hit Turkish Areas Collapsed, Irreparable - Urbanization ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.