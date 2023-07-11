Open Menu

Latakia Governor Visits ERC's 1,000 Prefab Housing Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 01:15 PM

Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab housing project

LATAKIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2023) Governor of Latakia in Syria Amer Ismail Hilal on Monday visited the ongoing construction site of 1,000 prefabricated housing units being prepared by a delegation from the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

The initiative is part of Operation "Gallant Knight 2" launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence to assist Syrian families affected by the earthquake that hit the country on 6th February, 2023.

Accompanied by Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, Head of the Emirates Red Crescent delegation in Syria, Governor Hilal also visited a number of schools being maintained by the ERC within the "My school, My Identity" initiative, which aims to develop and maintain 40 schools.

Al Kaabi affirmed that the UAE remains committed to its humanitarian mission towards the Syrian people.

Related Topics

Earthquake Governor Syria UAE SITE February From Housing

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakist ..

Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakistan

56 seconds ago
 State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits f ..

State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits from KSA: Dar

8 minutes ago
 Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's ..

Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's Convention and Qawali Night f ..

44 minutes ago
 Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: S ..

Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2023

4 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

12 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defe ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in ..

13 hours ago
 PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

14 hours ago
 Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 20 ..

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

14 hours ago
 Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer ..

Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer to end tantrums

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East