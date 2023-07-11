(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LATAKIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2023) Governor of Latakia in Syria Amer Ismail Hilal on Monday visited the ongoing construction site of 1,000 prefabricated housing units being prepared by a delegation from the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

The initiative is part of Operation "Gallant Knight 2" launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence to assist Syrian families affected by the earthquake that hit the country on 6th February, 2023.

Accompanied by Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, Head of the Emirates Red Crescent delegation in Syria, Governor Hilal also visited a number of schools being maintained by the ERC within the "My school, My Identity" initiative, which aims to develop and maintain 40 schools.

Al Kaabi affirmed that the UAE remains committed to its humanitarian mission towards the Syrian people.