Latest model of ‘ADNOC On the go’ neighborhood stations launched in Al Ain

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, has launched the latest model of its ‘ADNOC On the go’ neighborhood stations in Al Ain.

Designed to be modular and built to suit the community in which it is situated, the new Al Tawaya location is the first ‘ADNOC On the go’ station to offer a fuel station with a separate ADNOC Oasis convenience store on the same site.

Customers can now order from more than 1,300 products from the comfort of their car through a tablet computer, including freshly brewed coffee and a range of bakery items. Orders can then be picked up in store, delivered to their vehicle, or picked up at the drive-thru window.