UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latest Oil Discoveries In Abu Dhabi Will Drive Economic Growth In UAE, Entrench Its Position As A Credible Energy Supplier, Says Suhail Al Mazrouei

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:15 PM

Latest oil discoveries in Abu Dhabi will drive economic growth in UAE, entrench its position as a credible energy supplier, says Suhail Al Mazrouei

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said that the latest oil discoveries in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will drive economic growth in the UAE and strengthen its position as a credible energy supplier.

The Supreme Petroleum Council, SPC, announced on Sunday the discovery of substantial recoverable unconventional oil resources located onshore, estimated at 22 billion stock tank barrels, STB, and an increase in conventional oil reserves of 2 billion STB in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

In his statement today, he stressed, "The discoveries will support the UAE’s plans for the next fifty years and its overall development. They will also attract many foreign investors who consider the country a haven amidst the rapid current developments witnessed by the entire world, as well as a platform for generating new investment opportunities in all segments of the oil sector.

'' The discoveries will also consolidate the UAE’s stature as a key player in the global oil market, he further added, noting that the ongoing development operations of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, will help achieve its goal to increase production capacity to 5 million barrels of oil per day by 2030.

The UAE’s energy sector is one of the sectors that witnessed significant growth in recent decades, Al Mazrouei explained while affirming that the country is keen to diversify its energy resources to meet growing demand and maintain a balance between economic needs and environmental objectives, in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership and the National Energy Strategy 2050.

Related Topics

World UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Tank Sunday Market All Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan's participation at China-ASEAN expo to ex ..

36 seconds ago

Five held for refilling gas cylinders illegally

38 seconds ago

Entrance test for BSc (Hon) medical lab technology ..

39 seconds ago

Russian Diplomat Says West Using OSCE as Pressure ..

40 seconds ago

Iraqi Security Forces Arrest Top IS Member at Bagh ..

43 seconds ago

Cebu Pacific further enhances self-service option ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.