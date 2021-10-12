Latest technologies highlighted on 3rd Day of Annual Radiology Meeting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) The 6th edition of the Annual Radiology Meeting in UAE-ARM concluded today at the Dubai World Trade centre.

The premium event that attracted more than 2,000 attendees over three days discussed vital topics and the most recent innovations in Radiology. Delegates worldwide, regardless of any restrictions on travelling in their countries, had the chance to participate in a comprehensive scientific agenda featuring 70 high-level scientific sessions and key trending topics rich sessions such as Cardiovascular Imaging, Chest Imaging, Contrast Media, CT, COVID-19, General Radiography, Head and Neck, Interventional Radiology, MRI, MSK, Neuroradiology, Paediatric Imaging, Quality in Radiology, Radiology Management, Teleradiology Services, and Ultrasound, as ARM was held as a physical event with a virtual component.

Additionally, the event brought together 48 expert speakers from various countries, who offered their key insights over three days. The meeting provided a great platform to showcase nine poster presentations to research work and engage with visitors and participants who attended this gathering to enrich students' and radiology professionals' knowledge.

Furthermore, an MoU was signed during the last day as a collaboration between the Radiology Society of the Emirates and the Egyptian Society of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine.

Dr. Usama Al Bastaki, ARM conference chairman and President of the Radiology Society of the Emirates said, "The Radiology Society of the Emirate (RSE) is delighted to sign an MoU with the Egyptian Society of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine and the Pan Arab Association of Radiological Societies. We are hoping that this will open doors of opportunities for both parties to evolve."

Emad Shenouda Naguib, Assistant Secretary-General of the Pan Arab Association of Radiological Societies and Advisory board Member and Head of International Relations, Egyptian Society of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine said, "This agreement will help radiology students and professionals learn from the expertise of radiologists from across the region. This mutual collaboration provides tremendous help to doctors who have just begun their careers and will create valuable opportunities in the future. Moreover, this collaboration will give senior radiology professionals the chance to network with like-minded people to learn and exchange knowledge."

This year, the exhibition, which occupied an overall space of 3,858 sqm, brought together 40 leading radiology and diagnostic imaging brands who showcased their cutting-edge and innovative technologies and equipment and most updated medical devices. Moreover, radiography sessions and a virtual ultrasound seminar (for the radiographers) were held throughout these three days, allowing professionals to gain experience.

The Annual Radiology Meeting in the UAE is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, in collaboration with the Radiology Society of the Emirates (RSE) and the Radiographers Society of the Emirates (RASE). The event is supported by the Arab Board of Radiology and Medical Imaging, UIBC, Radiology Society of Saudi Arabia, Jordanian Radiology Society, Radiological Society of Pakistan, and Radiology Association of Bahrain. It is sponsored by Philips, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Unimed, Bayer, BD, Agfa Healthcare, Canon, and Infinitt Healthcare.