Latifa bint Mohammed announces Steering and Curatorial Committees for the Dubai Collection

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority and Chair of the Dubai Collection’s Steering Committee today announced the members of the Steering and Curatorial Committees of the Dubai Collection, the innovative initiative launched under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to collect, promote and exhibit artworks that convey the spirit of the emirate.

Commenting on the announcement, Sheikha Latifa said, "I am thrilled to see this exceptional line-up of members of the Dubai Collection’s Steering and Curatorial Committees. Mirroring Dubai’s cosmopolitan spirit, members include leading figures from both the UAE and the global art scene, all of them with a track record of supporting and promoting modern and contemporary art from the UAE, be it through their own collections or their academic or curatorial work. We are excited about the next phase of the project."

The Steering Committee, which will oversee the development of the Dubai Collection, is made up of leading figures from the UAE cultural sector. Their role is to ensure that the initiative fulfils its objective of celebrating the inclusive and cosmopolitan spirit of Dubai and the UAE, while ensuring it is run according to best practices in the cultural sector.

Chaired by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Steering Committee’s members are Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Abdulrahman Al Owais, Mohamed Al Murr, Abdelmonem bin Eisa Alserkal, and Muna Easa Al Gurg.

Alongside the Steering Committee, a Curatorial Committee will be responsible for overseeing the process of selecting artworks to be included in the Collection. The Committee is composed of individuals with substantial experience in exhibitions and building world-class institutional collections. Chaired by Muna Faisal Al Gurg, the Curatorial Committee’s members are Munira Al Sayegh, Antonia Carver, Catherine David, Venetia Porter, Nada Shabout and Maryam Al Dabbagh. The Curatorial Committee will gather for its first official meeting in May 2021.

Guided by an inclusive and collective outlook, the Dubai Collection is an opportunity for patrons to showcase their collections and for artists to have their artworks included in a publicly accessible platform. The Collection will chart the history of the city and highlight Dubai’s vibrant and progressive identity, reaffirming its position as an international hub for art and culture.

Dubai Collection was developed in collaboration with The Art Dubai Group which continues to be the Primary point of contact for its full operations, running activities on behalf of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority.