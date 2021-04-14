Latifa bint Mohammed approves steering committee of Al Qouz Creative Zone project

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), today approved the formation of the committee that will oversee the development of the Al Quoz Creative Zone, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the capital of the global creative economy by 2025.

Chaired by Sheikha Latifa, the committee aims to strengthen the emirate’s position as a regional and international hub for the creative economy within the framework of an integrated system for advancing Dubai’s comprehensive economic progress.

Members of the committee include Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), as Vice Chairman of the Committee; Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Economy; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing; Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture; and Hesham Abdullah Al Qassim, CEO of wasl Asset Management Group.

The newly announced Zone will serve as an integrated, dynamic and creative hub, as well as an incubator for designers and innovators, as part of a comprehensive ecosystem system being developed to support their work, ranging from the conceptualisation of creative and cultural projects to the design, production and promotion of creative products.

Sheikha Latifa affirmed that the committee will spare no effort to achieve the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed's vision for Dubai's cultural and creative sector and develop innovative frameworks to enhance the emirate’s attractiveness and competitiveness in this field. The committee seeks to realise the goals of the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy by empowering local creative talent, attracting experts and creative institutions from across the world, facilitating their business operations in Dubai, and enhancing the profile of Dubai’s creative scene locally, regionally and globally.

The launch of Al Quoz Creative Zone marks the start of the implementation of the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy. The new initiative aims to create a cohesive ecosystem that supports creatives and entrepreneurs wishing to set up ventures or invest in the creative economy. Dubai Culture has already undertaken several initial steps to implement the project, including a comprehensive study to create the framework for the development, management and operation of the new Zone and explore different approaches to providing the optimal living and working environments for creatives and innovators, as well as a series of discussions with the creative sector to listen to their experiences and challenges, she added.

Sheikha Latifa emphasised that Dubai has a rich cultural and creative offering that supports its global aspirations. In the next phase, the committee, in cooperation with government, semi-government and private entities, experts and consultants, and representatives of the creative sector, seeks to develop the mechanisms, strategies, legislative frameworks, regulations and policies to enhance the ease of doing business in the creative field. It will also expedite the submission of proposals and recommendations on developing creative multi-use spaces for creators in the Al Quoz Creative Zone and develop a series of incentives and facilities to help individuals and institutions in the creative sector operate effectively and grow their businesses, she explained.

The committee will develop plans to enhance the creative and cultural infrastructure in Al Quoz and provide a professional and living environment that supports the success creatives, as well as promote the emirate as a preferred destination for creative professionals and entrepreneurs locally and globally.

Mattar Al Tayer expressed his gratitude to Sheikha Latifa for appointing him as Vice Chairperson of the steering committee. Al Tayer said, "The project will create a vibrant hub for artistic, creative and cultural activities in Al Quoz and make it a tourist destination."

"RTA will support the Al Quoz Creative Zone with a package of projects and initiatives, including a comprehensive transportation infrastructure in Al Quoz area linked to the Al Safa metro station; shared tracks for pedestrians, bicycles, and electric scooters; a creatively-designed bridge for pedestrians, bicycles and scooters on Al Manara Street; and a bus route connecting Al Safa metro station to tourist and artistic attractions in the area. In addition, RTA will establish transportation centres featuring a variety of transit modes to serve the commuting needs of residents and visitors. It will also create modernised open spaces for events, develop a creative identity for right-of-way spaces, and ensure the smooth and safe movement of vehicles and pedestrians," Al Tayer added.

Sheikha Latifa will lead several new initiatives and projects focused on enriching the emirate’s cultural scene and preserving the UAE’s national heritage as part of the broader Dubai Creative Economy Strategy. Dubai Culture is currently working on developing an organisational framework for Dubai’s cultural and creative sector based on the priorities of its 2020-2025 strategic roadmap that aims to support talent, promote the active participation of people from all walks of life in Dubai’s cultural life, create an economic system that enhances the contribution of creative industries to the emirate's GDP, and strengthen its position as a global cultural destination, while preserving both its tangible and intangible heritage.