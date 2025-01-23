- Home
- Middle East
- Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries important in shaping cultural identity of societies
Latifa Bint Mohammed: Arts, Creative Industries Important In Shaping Cultural Identity Of Societies
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 06:45 PM
DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, toured the arts and culture exhibitions at the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
The visit highlighted emerging trends at the intersection of arts, culture, and technology, focusing on their role in addressing global challenges and fostering innovation.
Accompanied by Joseph Fowler, Head of Arts and Culture at the World Economic Forum, H.H. Sheikha Latifa explored exhibitions that showcased the transformative potential of digital advancements in creative industries.
The tour emphasised how technology can complement artistic expression, preserve cultural heritage, and foster global collaboration while maintaining the emotional depth and authenticity that define human creativity.
H.H. Sheikha Latifa reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to advancing arts and culture as pillars of sustainable development.
She remarked, “The UAE recognises the transformative power of creativity and innovation in bridging cultures and driving meaningful progress. By embracing technology as an enabler, we aim to amplify creativity while safeguarding the cultural values that shape our identity.”
The exhibitions delved into the integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence and digital platforms within the arts, exploring how these advancements can expand accessibility and inclusivity.
Discussions during the tour highlighted the importance of balancing innovation with the preservation of cultural authenticity and emotional connection.
The visit reinforced the UAE’s role in promoting cultural excellence and innovation through its collaboration with the World Economic Forum. By engaging with such platforms, the UAE continues to solidify its position as a global leader in fostering creativity, cultural dialogue, and technological advancements.
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands
LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of rape
Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefitted her a lot in modeling
Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt
Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania Aamir
TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fair with over 350 research-base ..
Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan attack case
SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by seven wickets
TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'
Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025
Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..
UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries important in shaping cultural identity of societies6 minutes ago
-
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands6 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Interim Prime Minister of Bangladesh36 minutes ago
-
TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fair with over 350 research-based, informative publi ..51 minutes ago
-
Second Iraqi Medical Conference begins tomorrow in Dubai1 hour ago
-
Egyptian, Russian presidents discuss establishment of Russian industrial zone in Suez Canal area1 hour ago
-
TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'2 hours ago
-
Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 20253 hours ago
-
Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empowering countries in spac ..3 hours ago
-
UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directives of UAE President3 hours ago
-
China announces new plan to boost foreign investment in 20253 hours ago
-
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons3 hours ago