Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries important in shaping cultural identity of societies

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, toured the arts and culture exhibitions at the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The visit highlighted emerging trends at the intersection of arts, culture, and technology, focusing on their role in addressing global challenges and fostering innovation.

Accompanied by Joseph Fowler, Head of Arts and Culture at the World Economic Forum, H.H. Sheikha Latifa explored exhibitions that showcased the transformative potential of digital advancements in creative industries.

The tour emphasised how technology can complement artistic expression, preserve cultural heritage, and foster global collaboration while maintaining the emotional depth and authenticity that define human creativity.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to advancing arts and culture as pillars of sustainable development.

She remarked, “The UAE recognises the transformative power of creativity and innovation in bridging cultures and driving meaningful progress. By embracing technology as an enabler, we aim to amplify creativity while safeguarding the cultural values that shape our identity.”

The exhibitions delved into the integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence and digital platforms within the arts, exploring how these advancements can expand accessibility and inclusivity.

Discussions during the tour highlighted the importance of balancing innovation with the preservation of cultural authenticity and emotional connection.

The visit reinforced the UAE’s role in promoting cultural excellence and innovation through its collaboration with the World Economic Forum. By engaging with such platforms, the UAE continues to solidify its position as a global leader in fostering creativity, cultural dialogue, and technological advancements.