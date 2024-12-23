Latifa bint Mohammed attends closing ceremony of inaugural Dubai Sculpture Symposium

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), attended the closing ceremony of the inaugural Dubai Sculpture Symposium, an initiative under the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033.

Organised by Dubai Culture in Al Shindagha Historic District, the event aimed to underscore the role of sculpture in enhancing Dubai’s visual identity and weaving art seamlessly into the fabric of public life.

It provided an innovative platform for artists from various cultures and nationalities to connect, engage in constructive dialogue, and share their experiences with local talent, ultimately bolstering the cultural and creative industries and reinforcing the emirate’s status as a global hub for the creative economy.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa highlighted that Dubai, under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has successfully established itself as an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for the world’s most distinguished talent.

“The Dubai Sculpture Symposium reflects the emirate’s ambitious vision of transforming itself into an open and accessible art gallery, showcasing inspiring works that capture the city’s vibrant cultural spirit and unique identity,” she emphasised.

She added, “The arts are a universal language that bridges understanding and fosters communication between societies. Sculpture, as one of the most profound visual art forms, holds the power to embody beauty and convey creative ideas with timeless impact. It highlights Dubai’s uniqueness, cultural and civilisational heritage, and the remarkable opportunities and capabilities it offers. Beyond its artistic value, sculpture transforms Dubai’s neighbourhoods, squares, and public spaces into iconic cultural and touristic landmarks, creating vibrant spaces where artists and audiences engage in a dynamic and inspiring dialogue.”

H.H. Sheikha Latifa also noted that the symposium, which aligns with Dubai’s Public Art Strategy, serves as a forward-looking initiative that drives innovation and strengthens cultural tourism, adding, “Through events like this, Dubai continues to demonstrate the potential of its art sector, enhancing its global presence.

The symposium established a solid foundation for sculptors in the UAE, enabling them to share diverse works that can inspire future generations.”

Sheikha Latifa emphasised the symposium’s role in advancing cultural dialogue, inspiring innovation, and empowering talents to unleash their creativity and contribute to a society rooted in the values of beauty and aspiration.

During the symposium, H.H. Sheikha Latifa met with 15 participating sculptors representing the UAE and the international artistic community, commending their works’ exceptional quality and creativity. Curated by Jordanian artist Kamal Al Zoubi and Omani artist Dr Ali Al Jabri, the event showcased remarkable works exploring diverse themes and narratives.

Emirati artist Dr. Mohammed Yousif presented ‘Shells,’ a piece depicting Dubai’s beauty and essence, while Azza Al Qubaisi’s dynamic sculpture ‘Dubai Heart’ highlighted the UAE’s rapid development. Syrian artist Aktham Abdul Hamid’s ‘Cultural Accumulation’ reflected humanity’s journey from history to Artificial Intelligence, and Chinese artist Liu Yang’s ‘Starry Sky in Dubai’ captured the mesmerising beauty of Dubai’s night skies through innovative techniques.

Other highlights included Tunisian artist Mohamed Bouaziz’s ‘Our Land,’ exploring themes of interconnectedness and life’s perpetual motion; Italian artist Stefano Sabetta’s ‘Flowing Coral,’ inspired by coral reefs, neural networks, and genetic codes; and Ukrainian artist Lyudmyla Mysko’s monumental series ‘Magnetic Designer,’ combining physical structure with spatial dynamics.

Spanish artist José Millán’s ‘Harmonic Connections’ symbolised the beauty of human relationships, while Egyptian artist Said Badr’s ‘City Gate’ served to depict a metaphorical link between past, present, and future. Tunisian artist Mohamed Sahnoun’s ‘Moon,’ inspired by Omani marble and Arabic calligraphy, reflected Arab-Islamic identity, adding another layer of cultural depth to the symposium.

Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children organised the Dubai Sculpture Symposium 2024 in collaboration with Al Shindagha Museum, Sikka Platform, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, Dubai Ambulance, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Customs, and the International Centre for Culinary Arts Dubai.