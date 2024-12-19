Latifa Bint Mohammed Attends Graduation Ceremony At Dubai Medical University
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 09:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), attended the 2024 graduation ceremony of Dubai Medical University, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
The ceremony included the graduation of two new cohorts comprising 220 female students who completed various undergraduate and graduate programmes.
This year, Dubai Medical University celebrates four decades since its founding. Over this period, it has undergone significant transformations, from a college offering specialised medical courses to a leading institution in the medical education sector. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed has been a pillar of support for the university, which has several firsts to its name, including becoming the first academic institution in the region to adopt Artificial Intelligence technologies. This move aligns with the university's efforts to keep pace with the rapid technological advancements taking place globally.
Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Dubai Medical University, recalled the historic transformation witnessed by the university as envisioned by its founder, the late Haji Saeed Lootah.
That vision, he said, is embodied by the institution’s leadership, helping it chart an exceptional academic record spanning nearly half a century. Continuing its journey of leadership and excellence, the university continues to shape healthcare professionals endowed with high levels of expertise and human values, offering healthcare of the highest standards, he said, adding that the university’s vision aligns perfectly with the vision of UAE’s leadership to achieve leadership in diverse spheres.
The graduation ceremony was attended by members of the Board of Trustees of the Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation and faculty members of Dubai Medical University.
The graduating students pledged loyalty and utmost dedication to their country and its leadership. Held under the theme ‘The Mother,’ the event spotlighted the vital role of mothers in shaping strong societies and communities by motivating and enabling their children to contribute positively to the advancement of humanity.
