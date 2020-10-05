Latifa bint Mohammed concludes series of visits to Dubai’s cultural and creative sites

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, today concluded a series of visits and discussions across Dubai’s creative sector with a visit to Alserkal Avenue.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa said: "Our visits and discussions allowed us to assess first-hand the industry landscape and the situation faced by creatives. The insights we gathered will feed into our new plans for building a robust, sustainable future for the sector in Dubai.'' "One of the main takeaways from our discussions was the urgent need to support individual creatives and SMEs within the sector in their growth process and extend the assistance they need to operate and innovate with ease. We will be working with relevant government entities to identify and implement the solutions necessary to support the industry in its journey of excellence," Her Highness added.

"It is critical that we have conversations and forge partnerships across the public and private sectors and the creative community, to proactively establish collaborations that can help identify solutions to boost the sector’s resilience in these challenging times," Sheikha Latifa further said.

H.H.’s visits and discussions with key players in Dubai’s cultural and creative sector are part of an extensive engagement launched recently with the industry to assist its recovery. The engagement featured visits to Dubai Design District, d3, followed by a discussion with members of Dubai’s design community on the current state of the emirate’s design industry. Dubai Culture also hosted a discussion with emerging writers in the UAE and members of the literary and publishing community in Dubai on the current state of the industry and its future.

Museums, public libraries, and all other cultural venues in Dubai including Alserkal Avenue, Art Jameel, d3 and DIFC are currently welcoming visitors. More announcements on the resumption of annual cultural events in Dubai are expected soon, chief among which are Dubai Design Week, Art Season and Art Dubai that will return in March 2021.