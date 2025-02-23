Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council and The Executive Council of Dubai, presented the winner’s trophy to Mirra Andreeva following the thrilling finale marking the 25th anniversary of the women’s competition at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The prestigious event, a key fixture on the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 Calendar, was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The awards ceremony was held on the iconic Centre Court of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, concluding an exhilarating week of world-class women’s tennis, featuring 36 of the top 40 players.

Andreeva claimed the women’s singles title after a thrilling match in front of a packed Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. With exceptional skill and determination, the teenage sensation emerged victorious over Clara Tauson (7-6, 6-1), cementing her triumph in the prestigious tournament.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Tennis Federation; Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free and Chairman of the Tournament Organising Committee; Nasser Youssef Al Marzouqi, General Secretary of the UAE Tennis Federation; Salah Tahlak, Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free and Tournament Director of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships; and Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Dubai Duty Free.

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships continues to reinforce its reputation as a premier international sporting event, attracting the world’s best male and female tennis players. Over the course of the week, competitors battled for the prestigious singles and doubles titles in front of an enthusiastic and engaged audience.

In the doubles final, top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend defeated Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei in straight sets (7-6, 6-4).

“The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has set a benchmark for world-class sporting events, and this year’s WTA tournament was no exception. We witnessed outstanding performances, thrilling matches, and an electric atmosphere that made this 25th edition truly special,” said Ramesh Cidambi. “Our thanks to the WTA players and officials for a great week and we look forward to welcoming you back next year.”

Salah Tahlak added: “What a great week of women’s tennis and congratulations to our winners here tonight. Thanks to the media and to our fans for creating a great atmosphere here night after night. Thanks also to everyone who is working hard behind the scenes to ensure the success of this tournament.

