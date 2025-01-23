Latifa bint Mohammed discusses advancing global innovation, inclusive growth with Hilda Schwab

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), held a strategic meeting with Hilda Schwab, Co-Founder and Chairperson of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, during the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The discussion highlighted the transformative role of social entrepreneurship in addressing global challenges and fostering inclusive and sustainable development.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa praised Hilda Schwab’s exceptional contributions over two decades in empowering social entrepreneurs worldwide. She noted how the Schwab Foundation’s efforts to build cross-sector partnerships to tackle social and environmental challenges align seamlessly with the UAE’s development priorities.

Reaffirming the UAE’s unwavering commitment to creativity, innovation, and international collaboration, H.H. Sheikha Latifa stated, “The UAE remains dedicated to forging partnerships with global leaders and institutions, such as Hilda Schwab and the Schwab Foundation, to advance shared goals, inspire positive change, and contribute to a more equitable and sustainable future.”

The meeting delved into key themes, including fostering global innovation, promoting sustainability, and achieving inclusive growth through social entrepreneurship.

Discussions underscored the alignment between the UAE’s vision for its cultural and creative industries and the Schwab Foundation’s mission to empower social entrepreneurs as essential drivers of sustainable development within their communities.

Hilda Schwab shared her extensive experience in advancing social entrepreneurship and empowering communities through inspiring and innovative solutions. The dialogue explored strategies to integrate social entrepreneurship within cultural initiatives and leverage creativity to address pressing global challenges, including gender equality, education, and climate change.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to leveraging innovation and cultural initiatives to empower communities and deliver long-term impact. It emphasised the vital importance of cross-sector collaboration in addressing urgent global challenges and the profound potential of impactful partnerships. Aligning strategic visions remains central to the shared efforts of Dubai and the Schwab Foundation in achieving meaningful, sustainable change worldwide.