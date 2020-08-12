Latifa bint Mohammed embarks on a series of visits to Dubai’s cultural and creative sites

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2020) DUBAI, 12th August 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of the Dubai Council, today (Wednesday) started a series of engagements with the creative sector with a visit to the Dubai Design District (d3).

HH Sheikha Latifa visited a number of design spaces within the d3 community and met with creative entrepreneurs and designers to discuss prospects for the design industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visits planned across key locations in Dubai’s cultural and creative ecosystem over the upcoming period of time are in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to facilitate the revitalisation of sectors across the economy and support their sustained growth.

"The past few months have brought challenges to all sectors including the creative and cultural sectors," said Sheikha Latifa. "However, I am proud to see the agility the sector has shown in mitigating the repercussions of the crisis and developing innovative solutions to move forward and stay engaged with the public. This is yet another story of resilience in the face of the crisis coming out of Dubai."

"As we embark on dealing with the new normal, it is imperative that we work closely with our key industries to navigate the challenges brought by this period. We believe that two-way conversations are important in enhancing the existing infrastructure and facilitating innovative solutions. This will support us in achieving His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision of Dubai as a leading global cultural hub and a safe ecosystem promoting growth and sustainability for all who are a part of, and will become a part of our creative economy.

" she added.

"I look forward to seeing first-hand how the sector is handling the ‘new normal’ created in the wake of the crisis. I call on key players in the cultural and creative sector from creative talents and professionals to institutions and government bodies to come together and engage in continuous conversations to explore opportunities and collaborations that can strengthen the cultural and creative landscape."

Participants in the discussion Sheikha Latifa had at d3 included Al Joud Lootah, Khulood Sharafi, Aya Al Bitar, Khalid Al Shaffar, Abdulla Al Mulla and Ammar Kalo.

Sheikha Latifa's visits in the upcoming period will see her conduct numerous conversations with creatives in the fields of art, design, literature and innovation. The visits, which aim to assess the industry’s resilience, will include meetings with leaders and professionals shaping the cultural and creative sector. During the engagements, she will discuss opportunities and challenges that have emerged in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis and ways of overcoming them to create a more robust and sustainable ecosystem for the cultural sectors.

With the resumption of various economic sectors and reopening of international tourism, cultural and creative sites across the emirate have started to welcome visitors. The creative community has also resumed its activities and started reconnecting with the public.

Museums, libraries and other cultural destinations in the emirate including Alserkal Avenue, Art Jameel, d3 and DIFC are welcoming visitors with a series of cultural events set to be held in the months ahead, chief among which is Dubai Design Week in November 2020.