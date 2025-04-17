- Home
Latifa Bint Mohammed Highlights Importance Of Building Cultural Bridges During Visit To World Art Dubai
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 08:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), visited the 2025 edition of World Art Dubai, the region’s biggest affordable retail art fair, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
H.H. Sheikha Latifa toured the exhibition, exploring a wide array of contemporary artworks created by more than 400 local and international exhibitors, including over 160 solo artists and 120 galleries representing 65 countries, showcasing over 10,000 art pieces.
During her visit, H.H. Sheikha Latifa interacted with participating artists and exhibitors, listening to their stories, discussing their creative processes, and expressing her appreciation for the passion and diversity that defined the event.
Sheikha Latifa highlighted the importance of platforms that foster artistic dialogue, cultural exchange, and engagement between artists and audiences in reinforcing Dubai’s position as an inclusive and dynamic hub for the arts.
She emphasised that Dubai’s continued investment in the creative economy reflects the city’s belief in the power of culture to inspire, connect, and elevate communities.
Now in its 11th edition, World Art Dubai continues to profoundly shape the region’s cultural scene by creating space for both emerging and established artists to showcase their work in a vibrant, community-driven setting.
Latifa bint Mohammed highlights importance of building cultural bridges during visit to World Art Dubai
