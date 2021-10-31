Latifa bint Mohammed highlights pioneering role of media in development of creative industries

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of Dubai Council, concluded a series of meetings with prominent UAE-based media focused on sharing perspectives on the future of Dubai’s Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI).

Over two days, H.H. Sheikha Latifa hosted senior representatives of UAE-based local and international media outlets, at the UAE Pavilion at EXPO 2020.

At the meetings, she spoke about the future of the CCI sector, its importance as a driver for economic growth, and Dubai’s latest initiatives to develop this sector’s infrastructure within the wider framework of the UAE’s vision.

Discussions also touched on the important role the media plays in raising awareness and telling key stories about this sector, which has a direct impact on the nation’s economy.

"The media has a key role to play in documenting and highlighting the dynamic local creative and cultural scene, be it in raising awareness on the latest happenings and developments within the local creative sector, or spotlighting success stories and the people behind them. The media also play an instrumental part in sharing such stories emerging from the UAE and its industries, as they constitute a key partner in shaping the future of this sector. Meetings like these allow us to hear from them directly," said H.H. Sheikha Latifa.

"It is important for us - as government departments, the media, cultural and creative institutions and other organisations operating in this sector - to consolidate our efforts and work together for its future.

With the rapid development of the global media industry, it is important that we support UAE-based media in telling the stories coming out of the cultural and creative sector to the world," she added.

Some key recommendations that came out of the meetings included establishing the official social media channels of Dubai Culture as an official source for updates on the creative and cultural sector in the city as well as a source for inspiring stories on the industry.

In addition, Sheikha Latifa called for giving more importance, space and airtime for news from the creative and cultural industries, in order to raise the public’s awareness of the sector and its contribution to the economy, as well as its positive impact on people’s well-being.

The discussions also covered the significant role the media plays in providing a compelling narrative on the sector; holding similar recurrent meetings with H.H. Sheikha Latifa, especially during the peak period of the Dubai arts and culture calendar; and continued support for the media in showcasing and telling the stories of the talented creatives who live in the city.

These gatherings are the latest in a series of meetings Sheikha Latifa has been conducting over the past few years with key players, institutions and stakeholders in the Cultural and Creative Industries across Dubai and the UAE, as part of maintaining an open dialogue about this sector and enhancing its sustainability.