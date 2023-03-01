Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates Art Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Art Dubai, a leading global platform for art and artists from the middle East and the Global South, was inaugurated today by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), and Member of the Dubai Council.

The event is part of Dubai’s ongoing digital transformation initiative, which aims to boost the city’s artistic and creative landscape and reinforce its position as a global hub for cultural innovation.

The event is taking place at Madinat Jumeirah until 5th March. Through pioneering initiatives and partnerships, Art Dubai embodies Dubai’s eminent international standing and continuously cements its status as a global capital for the creative economy.

Art Dubai 2023 is marked by a significant surge in the number of participating galleries, the total to 130. Participants from 40 countries across six continents are taking part and, the event highlights the importance of cultural diversity and the significant role that art plays in fostering communication, harmony, and compassion. The event contributes to Dubai’s vision of consolidating its status as a global hub for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed emphasised that Art Dubai 2023 stands out due to its attention to detail and unparalleled ability to emphasise human creativity, providing an immersive and awe-inspiring experience on a regional and international level.

“This artistic event has proven its merits as a hub for innovative creativity, offering a platform for intellectual, cultural, and creative exchanges that celebrate diversity and foster communication. Art Dubai has evolved over the years to become one of the most distinguished and highly anticipated events for artists and creatives worldwide, consistently achieving momentous strides year after year. This has resulted in a substantial increase in participation from the creative sector, with representatives from diverse countries converging to participate in this inspiring and enriching experience," she said.

Sheikha Latifa commended the organisers for their efforts in promoting art and enhancing Dubai’s appeal as a premier destination for cultural and creative communities. She emphasised that Art Dubai has become a crucial meeting place for cultural industries and creative communities, creating a sustainable creative environment that supports talented individuals, entrepreneurs, and distinguished competencies in the creative industries.

By empowering them to establish their businesses in Dubai, the city has been transformed into a prominent cultural and artistic hub. This is aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and contributes to the objectives of the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy to transform the emirate into an international destination for creativity and the capital of the creative economy by 2026.

Art Dubai features galleries across four main sections: Contemporary, Modern, Bawwaba (meaning gateway in Arabic), and Art Dubai Digital, including 24 Dubai-based galleries, the largest number to date, reflecting Dubai’s thriving artistic ecosystem and its growing significance as a global hub for creativity and culture. With more than 60 percent of the gallery programme drawn from the Global South, the event reaffirms Art Dubai’s position as the leading marketplace for art from this rapidly developing region.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed toured Art Dubai and was briefed about this year’s extensive and diverse programme, which offers a comprehensive and culturally rich experience. During her visit, the Chairperson of Dubai Culture met with several local and international artists, innovators, and cultural partners who expressed their optimism about the future of Dubai’s art sector.

Dubai is committed to integrating technology into the arts and creative industries, aligning with its digital transformation efforts in various business sectors and daily life, to enhance its global position as a thriving economic and technological hub. These endeavours reflect the leadership’s aspirations to transform Dubai into the best city in the world to live, work and visit.