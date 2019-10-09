Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates Big Bad Wolf Book Sale

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has inaugurated the second chapter of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale in Dubai.

The ten-day book sale is recognised as the world’s largest and will open its doors to the public from 10th-20th October in Dubai Studio City. Offering more than three million books at heavily discounted prices of 50-80 percent off recommended retail price, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is free and open to all for 24 hours a day, giving Dubai communities an unparalleled opportunity to engage with booksellers and purchase their favourite books at affordable prices.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed said, "It is part of our mandate at Dubai Culture to spread a passion for knowledge and literature across local communities. In 2015, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced a ten-year National Reading Strategy to make reading an integral part of the lives of all UAE residents. By supporting initiatives such as the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, we encourage everyone to read more and contribute to building a knowledge-based economy of educated, conscious, empowered and tolerant people.

Her Highness added, "The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale comes soon after we announced the new cultural vision for Dubai which gives a more prominent role for literature and reading by establishing Dubai’s World Literature Festival. This reflects our commitment to empowering communities and providing the tools of success while fostering Dubai’s position as a global centre for creativity."

Big Bad Wolf Books was founded in 2006. The ethos behind the sale is to encourage people, and especially children to read books by offering discounted prices. It visited Dubai in 2018 for the first time and welcomed over 150,000 visitors over 11 days. This year, the sale has been extended in terms of choice of titles on offer. Now, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Dubai will include local and foreign publishing houses, with a total of 500,000 new books in Arabic.

[Image Credit: Dubai Government Media Office]