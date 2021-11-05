Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates Dubai Collections first physical exhibition

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and Chair of the Dubai Collection Steering Committee, inaugurated the initiative’s first physical exhibition When Images Speak: Highlights from the Dubai Collection, which opens to the public on 6 November at the Etihad Museum.

During her visit, H.H. Sheikha Latifa met with several members of the Steering Committee, including Mohamed Al Murr, Abdelmonem bin Eisa Alserkal, and Muna Easa Al Gurg, as well as some members of the Curatorial Committee including Muna Faisal Al Gurg the Chairman of the Curatorial Committee, Benedetta Ghione and Hala Khayat from Art Dubai, and Carlo Rizzo, Special Advisor to the Dubai Collection. The group discussed the long-term mission and development of the Dubai Collection and received a presentation of the new Digital Museum of the Dubai Collection.

Sheikha Latifa said: "I would like to thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for being the biggest supporter of the Dubai Collection, with his contribution of the largest share of artworks in this first physical exhibition. His Highness’s keen interest to be the first supporter of the Dubai Collection has been the Primary reason behind its success."

Sheikha Latifa added: "Today marks a special moment for the Dubai Collection with the inauguration of our first physical exhibition. We have full confidence in the positive long-term impact of this initiative on the development of Dubai’s cultural scene, as well as its impact on strengthening the creative economy both locally and regionally. The initiative plays an important role in promoting a culture of art patronage, which is one of the key objectives of the Dubai Collection, and we are proud to see this initiative turn from a vision to a reality with the contributions of our patrons and supporters."

"I would like to also extend my appreciation to Dr. Nada Shabout for curating a beautiful and inspiring narrative through the modern and contemporary art history of our region, and our patrons who entrusted us with their precious works, without which we would not have been able to create this exceptional show.

The Digital Museum of the Dubai Collection further adds value to the initiative by enabling us to share the artworks with an even wider audience," Her Highness concluded.

Following the meeting, the group was joined by the Curatorial Committee on a tour through the exhibition, led by its curator Dr. Nada Shabout.

Commenting on the opening, Abdelmonem bin Eisa Alserkal, a member of the Steering Committee, said: "It is an honour to come together with my esteemed colleagues on the Dubai Collection Steering Committee, to reflect on this first milestone in our journey and to help chart the course for this vital initiative. The Dubai Collection reaffirms our city's and leaders' commitment to artists and their practice and recognises their crucial role in the development of a shared arts and culture legacy for future generations."

Following the tour through the exhibition, the Curatorial Committee met to review new works submitted for accessioning into the Dubai Collection.

The initiative’s first physical exhibition, When Images Speak: Highlights from the Dubai Collection, will open to the public on 6 November, at the Etihad Museum in Dubai. Curated by Dr. Nada Shabout and including loans from 11 private and corporate collections, the show will present a selection of modern and contemporary art from across the region across nearly 70 artworks, tracing a historical survey of the negotiations through Arab modernism and its progression into contemporary trends, while highlighting the Gulf’s role in the documenting of art history as it was being written.

Launching alongside the exhibition, the Digital Museum of the Dubai Collection constitutes a unique educational resource for the general public and will feature the artworks and artists represented in the Dubai Collection, alongside engaging editorial content. The Digital Museum is accessible via: dubaicollection.ae