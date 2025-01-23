Open Menu

Latifa Bint Mohammed Meets Interim Prime Minister Of Bangladesh

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 06:15 PM

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met with the Interim Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Professor Muhammad Yunus, during the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The meeting focused on strengthening the bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the People's Republic of Bangladesh, while exploring avenues for collaboration across diverse sectors.

This engagement underscores the UAE’s ongoing commitment to fostering international partnerships and advancing sustainable development both regionally and globally.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikha Latifa emphasised the historical and friendly ties between the UAE and Bangladesh, highlighting the UAE leadership’s unwavering commitment to enhancing their strategic partnership in alignment with mutual aspirations.

She remarked, "The UAE places great importance on fostering strong bridges of cooperation with the People's Republic of Bangladesh across a wide range of fields. Through this partnership, we aim to deepen existing ties and drive greater prosperity and progress for the benefit of both nations and their peoples.

"

Discussions during the meeting also delved into opportunities for collaboration to support sustainable development in Bangladesh. Particular focus was given to areas such as renewable energy, infrastructure development, and essential services. H.H. Sheikha Latifa reiterated the UAE's commitment to sharing its expertise and innovations to support these objectives.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa underscored the significance of strengthening joint efforts to ensure regional security and stability. She highlighted the shared vision of the UAE and Bangladesh in promoting stability through collaboration within international and regional organisations.

The discussions also explored economic opportunities to expand trade and investment ties between the two nations. H.H. Sheikha Latifa reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to deepening economic collaboration with Bangladesh through strategic investments and long-term partnerships.

The talks focused on facilitating trade and fostering partnerships between public and private sectors in both countries, with a strong emphasis on vital areas such as technology, agriculture, and infrastructure.

More Stories From Middle East