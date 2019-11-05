UrduPoint.com
Latifa Bint Mohammed Meets LinkedIn Top Executives To Discuss Collaboration

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, and Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, today met with Allen Blue, VP Product Management and Co-Founder at LinkedIn, Shannon Brayton, Chief Marketing Officer and members of the LinkedIn MENA team.

During the meeting, they discussed collaboration between Dubai Culture and LinkedIn, and ways to use the social platform to better engage with professionals in Dubai’s creative and cultural industries. The meeting coincided with the launch of Sheikha Latifa’s official LinkedIn page.

LinkedIn operates the world's largest professional network on the internet with over 660 million members in over 200 countries and territories.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed commented, "Dubai Culture is eager to develop new ways of communicating with the creative and cultural community in Dubai, to listen to and understand their needs and to share our current and future initiatives with them.

This is a crucial element of the new cultural vision that was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to drive the advancement of the emirate’s creative scene, and to establish Dubai as a global centre for culture, and an incubator and forum for creative talent."

Allen Blue said, "It is an honour to meet Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, and we are pleased that Dubai Culture sees the value that LinkedIn can bring to the creative community. Our mission is to connect the world’s professionals to make them more productive and successful, across all sectors and geographies, and we look forward to seeing even more professionals here collaborate and contribute to the cultural scene in Dubai."

