Open Menu

Latifa Bint Mohammed Meets Thailand Prime Minister At WEF

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 05:02 PM

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, held a meeting with Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, during the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikha Latifa emphasised the UAE’s commitment to fostering strong bilateral relations with Thailand and advancing mutual collaboration on regional and global issues.

Discussions focused on key areas of shared interest, including economic cooperation, sustainable development, and the importance of multilateral engagement in addressing global challenges such as climate change, food security, and technological innovation.

Sheikha Latifa reaffirmed the UAE’s dedication to enhancing ties with all nations, reflecting the UAE’s proactive approach to promoting dialogue and fostering partnerships across diverse sectors.

This meeting represents a milestone in advancing the strong and enduring relationship between the UAE and Thailand, reaffirming their shared vision for peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Thailand UAE Dubai Rashid All

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spendin ..

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

1 minute ago
 UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

1 minute ago
 Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss e ..

Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..

2 minutes ago
 EU switches defence summit venue for security reas ..

EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons

2 minutes ago
 Emerge announces two new agreements, project inaug ..

Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration

2 minutes ago
Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educatio ..

Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced

2 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF

2 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discus ..

Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discuss enhancing collaboration in D ..

3 minutes ago
 United Arab Emirates, New Zealand issue joint stat ..

United Arab Emirates, New Zealand issue joint statement

3 minutes ago
 MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Progr ..

MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Programme

3 minutes ago
 Emirates resumes flights to Beirut, Baghdad from F ..

Emirates resumes flights to Beirut, Baghdad from February 1

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East