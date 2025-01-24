Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, held a meeting with Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, during the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikha Latifa emphasised the UAE’s commitment to fostering strong bilateral relations with Thailand and advancing mutual collaboration on regional and global issues.

Discussions focused on key areas of shared interest, including economic cooperation, sustainable development, and the importance of multilateral engagement in addressing global challenges such as climate change, food security, and technological innovation.

Sheikha Latifa reaffirmed the UAE’s dedication to enhancing ties with all nations, reflecting the UAE’s proactive approach to promoting dialogue and fostering partnerships across diverse sectors.

This meeting represents a milestone in advancing the strong and enduring relationship between the UAE and Thailand, reaffirming their shared vision for peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.