Latifa Bint Mohammed Meets UNDP Administrator In Davos

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 05:01 PM

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, has met with Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), during the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

This meeting underscores the UAE’s leading role in advancing humanitarian and charitable efforts and strengthening international partnerships to achieve sustainable development regionally and globally.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikha Latifa highlighted the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting humanitarian and developmental initiatives aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The UAE is one of the most active nations in the field of humanitarian and charitable work. We believe that international cooperation is the key to achieving the SDGs and fostering stability and prosperity in communities worldwide,” she stated.

The discussions focused on collaboration to enhance developmental projects across various sectors, including education, women’s empowerment, food security, and tackling the challenges posed by climate change.

Sheikha Latifa stressed the importance of fostering partnerships with the UNDP to support developmental and humanitarian efforts to improve the quality of life for the most vulnerable communities.

Steiner, in turn, praised the UAE’s pivotal role in supporting global humanitarian and developmental causes, emphasising the significance of collaborating with leading nations like the UAE to implement impactful, long-term projects that enhance the resilience and well-being of communities worldwide.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to enhancing global humanitarian and charitable efforts. They emphasised the necessity of uniting international efforts to address pressing humanitarian and developmental challenges while supporting sustainable solutions that contribute to building a more stable and equitable future.

