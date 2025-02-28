Open Menu

Latifa Bint Mohammed Meets With Ambassador Of Swiss Confederation To UAE

Published February 28, 2025

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), met with Arthur Mattli, Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to the UAE.
The discussion highlighted the robust relationship between the UAE and Switzerland, spanning key sectors such as education, trade, and culture and their mutual commitment to the growth of the creative economy. The meeting also explored new avenues for collaboration between Dubai and Switzerland, with a focus on strengthening partnerships within the cultural and creative industries.

The two sides underscored the vital role of heritage and creative legacy in shaping cultural and national identities. The conversation highlighted the significance of cultural exchange between Dubai and Switzerland, stressing the value of fostering deeper bilateral ties across creative fields, including design, heritage, and literature.

The discussions also touched on the significance of innovation and its role in advancing the cultural sector, contributing to achieving the sustainable development goals of both countries.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed reaffirmed Dubai and the UAE’s unwavering commitment to building cultural bridges through dialogue, fostering global cooperation, and creating innovative solutions that positively impact various sectors. She noted that this meeting aligns with broader efforts to create an economy driven by knowledge and innovation by encouraging cultural and intellectual exchange and sharing experiences and insights that promote growth in the cultural and creative sectors.

H.H. also emphasised the importance of anticipating future opportunities and challenges, reinforcing the critical role of culture and creative leadership in shaping national economies and fulfilling the aspirations of both Dubai and Switzerland for a vibrant and thriving cultural future.

