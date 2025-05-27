Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Lebanon’s Ministers of Culture, Information at Arab Media Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met with Dr. Ghassan Salamé, Minister of Culture of Lebanon, and Dr. Paul Morcos, Minister of Information, on the sidelines of the Arab Media Summit.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Summit is organised by the Dubai Press Club and runs through 28th May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The meeting underscored the deep-rooted cultural ties between the UAE and Lebanon and reaffirmed the shared commitment to strengthening regional collaboration in the fields of culture, heritage preservation, the arts, and media.

Discussions explored potential areas of partnership to support talent development and creative industries, focusing on empowering future generations and safeguarding the region’s rich cultural legacy.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa emphasised the importance of cultural dialogue in building bridges between societies and championing diversity as a pillar for sustainable development across the Arab world.

The meeting was attended by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit; and Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Secretary-General of the Arab Media Award, and Vice Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit.