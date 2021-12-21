UrduPoint.com

Latifa Bint Mohammed Meets With Mayor Of Florence At Expo 2020 Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 11:00 PM

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Mayor of Florence at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2021) Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of the Dubai Council, met with Dario Nardella, Mayor of Florence, Italy at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting explored new avenues of cooperation between Dubai and Florence in the fields of culture and creativity. The meeting also touched on potential programmes and projects that Dubai and Florence can jointly organise to enhance cultural and knowledge exchange and empower the cultural and creative sectors in both cities.

As part of the visit, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa and the Mayor of Florence also toured the Italian Pavilion, accompanied by Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Tommaso Sacchi, Deputy Mayor for Culture, Fashion and Design of the City of Florence.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said, "This meeting marks the start of many promising collaborations that will be of mutual benefit to the cultural and creative sectors in both Dubai and Florence. Apart from enhancing knowledge exchange between the two cities, such collaborations are able to create new opportunities for creatives working within these sectors.

I look forward to our upcoming meetings, where we will draw a clear roadmap for a strategic partnership that is set to contribute to the development of the art and culture ecosystem in both cities."

Dario Nardella, Mayor of Florence, Italy, said, "We are proud to begin a historic partnership between Florence and Dubai and appreciate Her Highness’s efforts and commitment to develop the cultural and creative sectors. We also recognise the importance of this cooperation, which falls in line with our efforts to implement projects between the two cities across different sectors including music, art, literature and poetry, education, fashion and crafts. We are pleased to have met Her Highness again following our first meeting at the UAE Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai and look forward to formalising this joint agreement at the earliest."

The meeting is part of a series of visits undertaken by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa to Expo 2020 Dubai, where she has met with different stakeholders to discuss new avenues for collaborations that seek to benefit the cultural and creative sectors in Dubai.

Related Topics

Music Exchange Education UAE Dubai Visit Rashid Florence Italy Hala 2020 From Agreement

Recent Stories

33,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

33,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 minute ago
 WAM, Mauritanian News Agency sign MoU to enhance m ..

WAM, Mauritanian News Agency sign MoU to enhance media cooperation

1 minute ago
 Serbian Defense Minister Condemns Burning of Flag ..

Serbian Defense Minister Condemns Burning of Flag by Albanian Protesters

38 seconds ago
 OPC to organise 1st OPC conference on Dec 23

OPC to organise 1st OPC conference on Dec 23

39 seconds ago
 Netherlands Receives US Request to Extradite Russi ..

Netherlands Receives US Request to Extradite Russian Cyber Suspect Dubnikov - Pr ..

41 seconds ago
 APCA Pishin delegation calls on Governor Balochist ..

APCA Pishin delegation calls on Governor Balochistan

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.