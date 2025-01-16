Latifa bint Mohammed meets with recipients of 2024 Arab Great Minds Awards in Architecture and Art

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met with Jordanian architect Sahel Al Hayari, recipient of the 2024 Great Arab Minds Award for Architecture and Design, and Iraqi multidisciplinary artist Dia Al-Azzawi, recipient of the 2024 Great Arab Minds Award in the Literature and Arts category.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the award ceremony of the initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The Great Arab Minds Awards recognise Arab thought leaders, scholars, scientists, and geniuses across six categories: natural sciences, engineering and technology, medicine, architecture and design, economics, and literature and arts.

The initiative aims to spotlight exemplary Arab talents who serve as role models for the younger generation, while fostering creative ideas that enhance the Arab region’s global standing in knowledge, science, and culture.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa emphasised that the initiative is a profound message of appreciation to the creative community, which forms a vital part of the Arab region’s cultural fabric. The awards represent a significant platform to honour the exceptional ideas and achievements of Arab geniuses and celebrate their unique contributions to advance innovation and creativity.

She also highlighted that the awards reflect the visionary thinking of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his commitment to honour Arab intellectuals, who are playing an influential role in shaping a brighter future.

She further said, “Investing in people lies at the heart of development and forms the bedrock of thriving societies. The Great Arab Minds Awards, the region’s largest initiative that recognises the individuals that are contributing to enriching our cultural identity, exemplify this vision. These awards underscore Dubai’s commitment to nurturing talent and innovation, while celebrating the remarkable intellectual and scientific achievements shaping diverse fields.”

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikha Latifa highlighted the vital role of design, literature, and the arts as foundational pillars of the creative economy and key drivers in advancing cultural and creative industries.

She commended the exceptional achievements of Sahel Al Hayari and Dia Al-Azzawi, whose groundbreaking work has brought about a transformative shift in their respective fields. Their innovative approaches not only reflect the depth of the region’s cultural heritage and history but also rediscover and reinterpret it in unique ways.

She noted that their contributions have enriched the Arab creative landscape and showcased the region’s unique talents and vast potential.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa was accompanied by a distinguished group of experts, artists, creatives, and talents from the culture, arts, and design sectors. Notable attendees included Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library; Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Benedetta Ghione, CEO of Art Dubai; Isobel Abulhoul, Member of the board of Trustees of the Emirates Literature Foundation; Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation and Director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature; Professor Hashim Sarkis, Dean of the school of Architecture and Planning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; artist Dr Najat Makki; artist Faisal Abdulqader; artist Faouzi Khlifi, among others.

An inspirational figure in Arab architecture, Sahel Al Hayari’s distinctive designs harmoniously balance authenticity with innovation. His work incorporates traditional crafts into contemporary styles, driven by a philosophy that seamlessly combines modernity and cultural heritage. His innovative approach has redefined the architectural identity of the region, as seen in iconic projects such as the ‘Jordanian Archaeological Museum’ and the ‘Darat Al Funun’ exhibition.

Similarly, Dia Al-Azzawi stands as one of the foremost pioneers of contemporary Arab and international art. He is renowned for developing a distinctive visual language known as ‘linear compositions’ that merges abstraction with cultural symbolism. Al-Azzawi’s exceptional contributions have reshaped the artistic identity of the region, with a diverse body of work that spans painting, sculpture, and graphic arts. His creations, which explore profound human themes, have contributed significantly to enhancing the artistic narrative of the region.