Latifa Bint Mohammed Named Winner Of 'First Arab Lady Of The Year' Award

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Latifa bint Mohammed named winner of 'First Arab Lady of the Year' award

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2021) The Arab Women Authority today announced that H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, is the recipient of its First Arab Lady of the Year award.

The award recognises the role she has played in the resurgence of Dubai’s cultural and creative sector and her support for innovative cultural initiatives that have enriched the local and regional cultural landscape.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed will be honoured at a ceremony whose details will be announced by the Arab Women Authority later.

Mohammed Al-Dulaimi, Secretary-General of the Arab Women Authority, said that the board of Trustees of the Arab Women Authority unanimously approved the award for Sheikha Latifa in appreciation of her contributions to the development of cultural and creative products, her leadership in launching initiatives aimed at strengthening the region’s cultural sector, and her support for the creative arts, which has enriched Arab societies by promoting aesthetic and human values.

Al-Dulaimi added, "We are proud that an Arab woman has devoted herself to enhancing the stature of art and culture and highlighting the vital role this sector plays in promoting engagement between the Arab world and other civilisations throughout history."

In her capacity as the chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and a member of the Dubai Council, Sheikha Latifa is currently leading the implementation of a visionary strategy to transform Dubai into a global cultural centre and a vibrant hub for artistic and creative activity.

The First Arab Lady Award, launched by the Arab League in 2004, is awarded every four years to an Arab woman who has made exceptional contributions to humanitarian and creative development that has advanced Arab societies.

