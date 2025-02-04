Latifa bint Mohammed opens AEEDC Dubai 2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) DUBAI,4th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, today opened the 29th edition of the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai 2025), the largest dentistry event in the world.

The three-day event at the Dubai World Trade Centre brings together the most prominent global brands in oral healthcare.

AEEDC Dubai 2025 features 5,328 brands presented by 3,924 international companies specialising in cutting-edge dental care technologies and solutions.

H.H. Sheikh Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed toured the exhibition, accompanied by Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, and Dr.

Abdulsalam AlMadani, Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region and Chairman of AEEDC Dubai and the Global Scientific Dental Alliance (GSDA), along with several heads of delegations, presidents of associations, and representatives from participating scientific and academic institutions.

During the tour, H.H.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed visited several international pavilions and company platforms, engaging with exhibitors and industry leaders from around the world. She was briefed about the latest innovations, solutions, and technologies in dentistry and oral health.

H.H.

also visited the Kuwait pavilion, the Guest of Honour at AEEDC 2025, where she highlighted the significance of Kuwait’s participation in this global event as a testament to the enduring partnership between the UAE and Kuwait.

She emphasised that the two nations’ deep-rooted historical and fraternal ties continue to drive collaboration across various sectors, including healthcare and dentistry, fostering innovation and shared progress.



H.H. also toured the pavilions of Germany, Korea, and New York, where she was briefed on the cutting-edge technologies and solutions presented by the exhibitors.

This year, the conference is held under the theme ‘Education & Innovation Transfer,’ while the exhibition carries the theme ‘Leading the Dental World into the Future,’ reflecting a shared commitment to advancing knowledge, innovation, and excellence in dentistry.

AEEDC Dubai continues to drive industry advancements and foster knowledge exchange through digital transformation and groundbreaking innovations set to redefine oral care worldwide. This is reflected in the AEEDC 4.0 (Digital Dentistry), a global hub featuring more than 75 leading brands and showcasing cutting-edge technologies ranging from advanced CAD/CAM systems to state-of-the-art digital implantology solutions, significantly enhancing patient care.



As the world’s largest dentistry and oral health event, AEEDC Dubai 2025 has welcomed over 66,000 visitors and participants from 155 countries.

The event brings together 193 expert speakers presenting a comprehensive scientific programme, including 163 sessions, 23 workshops, and 219 scientific poster presentations showcasing the latest research and advancements in dentistry.

The event has seen a significant increase in international participation, with official country pavilions from Brazil, Switzerland, Germany, Turkey, South Korea, China, Spain, Italy, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Russia, Japan, Pakistan, and France.

These countries are presenting their latest innovations and solutions in dental healthcare.

AEEDC Dubai 2025 presents 11 distinguished scientific forums, offering a platform for industry experts to explore the latest advancements in dentistry.

These include the First MENA Zygoma Summit, Pediatric Dentistry Forum, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) Forum at AEEDC Dubai, AEEDC Dubai Endodontic Forum, and the NYU Dentistry Leadership Forum.

Dr.

Tariq Khoory, Honorary Chairman, AEEDC Dubai, consultant – Dubai Dental Services, Dubai Health Authority, said: “AEEDC Dubai 2025 stands out as an exceptional edition, featuring high-profile events and activities within its scientific programme, along with an expanded number of conference halls, further cementing its global stature.

This year, we are focusing on showcasing the latest developments in cutting-edge advancements in dentistry, enhancing education, and promoting the exchange of expertise among professionals. Through these efforts, AEEDC Dubai continues to drive the evolution of the dental sector and elevate the quality of services worldwide.”

AEEDC Dubai is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding – and is supported by the Dubai Health Authority, the Global Scientific Dental Alliance, the Executive board of the Health Ministers Council for Gulf Cooperation Council States, the Gulf Health Council, the Saudi Dental Society, Kuwait Dental Association, the Saudi Orthodontic Society, the Saudi Prosthodontic Society, Society of Oral Medicine in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Society for Restorative Dentistry, the International Association for Dental Research, FDI World Dental Federation, Riyadh Elm University, the Arab academy for Continuing Dental Education, the Greater New York Dental Meeting, Moroccan Association of Oral and Dental Prevention & Bahrain Dental Society.

