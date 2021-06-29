Latifa bint Mohammed opens GCC’s largest immersive digital art centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has inaugurated Infinity des Lumières, the GCC’s largest immersive digital art centre.

Representing a new era of modern immersive art, the establishment of the centre further enhances Dubai’s position as the city of the future.

The inauguration was attended by members representing Infinity Des Lumieres including Catherine Oriol, Director; Anna Paula Traven, General Manager; Luc Archambeaud, Head of business Development – Culturespaces.

Also in attendance were, Ester Van Someren, Deputy Consul-General of Netherlands Embassy, Xavier Chatel, Ambassador of France to the UAE; Raja Rabia, Consul-General of France to the UAE, Akihiko Nakajima, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, Jaime Iglesias Sanchez-Cervera, Deputy Head of Mission of Spain to the UAE; Carmen De Antonio Serrano, Consul of Spain to the UAE in Dubai, and Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture.

Sheikha Latifa stressed that opening the centre is another step in the emirate's journey towards becoming a global cultural centre. This partnership enhances the emirate’s position as a destination of choice for the global creative movement and modern and contemporary arts and enriches the emirate’s knowledge-based economy in line with the leadership’s vision.

Her Highness explained that Dubai’s adoption of ambitious cultural projects, such as Infinity des Lumières, strengthens the emirate's position as the global capital of the creative economy, following the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

She added that the centre will not only bring a unique art experience to the public in Dubai, but also attracts digital creatives to establish their practice and thrive in the emirate, providing them with an innovative platform that would open up prospects for a prosperous future within the UAE and the region.

The centre, which opens to the public on 1st July, offers an unforgettable, multi-sensory and vibrant journey presented through the art of Van Gogh’s Starry Nights, DannyRose Studio’s Dreamed Japan "The Images of the floating world", and Thomas Vanz’s fully digital creation, Verse.

Spread over 2,700 square metres, Infinity des Lumières has created an innovative, technology-driven artistic platform using 130 projectors, 58 speakers, and 3,000 HD digital moving images.

In May 2021, Dubai Culture announced its partnership with Infinity des Lumières to promote the future of art and culture in the city, marking the beginning of a new era of digital artists. Through the support of Dubai’s sophisticated community of talents, Infinity des Lumières will spend the coming year creating a niche community, where tech-driven artists have a place to gather and innovate.

The art centre also seeks to create a platform where digital artists can present their creations for the world to marvel.

Oriol said, "This is a momentous occasion for us at Infinity des Lumières and a great honour to have H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum grace us with her support for the grand opening. We are also grateful for the visionary powerhouse that is Dubai Culture, which leads the cultural and creative movement in the emirate with its ambitious vision and effective enabling role, for its support for our young brand."