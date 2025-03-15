Open Menu

Latifa Bint Mohammed: 'Our Children Are Future, Leaders Of Tomorrow, Pioneers Of Change'

Published March 15, 2025

Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of change'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, underscored the significance of Emirati Children’s Day as a national occasion that reinforces community awareness of children’s rights and the collective responsibility to empower them.

On the occasion of Emirati Children’s Day, H.H. Sheikha Latifa highlighted the importance of nurturing their talents, strengthening their capacities, and fostering an environment that inspires creativity and excellence.

She said, “Our children are the future, the leaders of tomorrow, and the pioneers of change. The most valuable investment we can make is raising conscious, creative, and responsible generations who take pride in their national identity and embody the values of loyalty and belonging. By empowering them today, we ensure they are ready to shape a brighter future for our nation.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed further affirmed that Emirati Children’s Day reflects the vision of the UAE’s leadership and its belief in the potential of every child. “In the UAE, we see every child as a future leader. Building a nation begins with building people, and human capital is the foundation of sustainable and comprehensive development.”

She also stressed the importance of collective efforts across public and private institutions to ensure children’s protection, empowerment, and well-being. She praised the UAE’s leadership in advancing children’s rights, highlighting the nation’s pioneering initiatives that place children at the heart of its developmental journey, cementing their role as the true foundation of a prosperous and thriving future.

