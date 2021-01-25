Latifa bint Mohammed presides over Dubai Culture’s leadership meeting in Hatta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of the Dubai Council, presided over a meeting of the Authority’s senior leadership held in the Hatta Heritage Village, one of Dubai’s most prominent heritage sites and tourist attractions.

The meeting discussed Dubai Culture’s priorities for 2021 as well as the mechanisms created in various sectors to implement the first phase of its updated six-year strategic roadmap.

During the meeting, attended by heads and directors of Dubai Culture departments, Sheikha Latifa emphasised the Authority’s role in supporting and empowering the cultural and creative sector in the emirate in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the development of the emirate.

Her Highness said, "Dubai’s cultural and creative sectors have negotiated the challenges it faced in 2020 with resilience, creativity and in a spirit of collaboration. Our discussions at the first leadership meeting of the new year was focused on our priorities for 2021, especially our efforts to further aid the sector’s recovery and strengthen Dubai’s cultural offering as part of achieving the emirate’s cultural vision. We reviewed the plans for 2021 and the progress made towards strategic roadmap milestones. We also discussed various initiatives developed both in response to feedback from the industry, as well as to further our future ambitions."

Sheikha Latifa added, "We held our first leadership meeting for 2021 in Hatta, a key destination in the Federal tourism campaign titled ‘World’s Coolest Winter’, as part of raising awareness about its distinctive historical, cultural and environmental significance and the efforts to develop it into a leading cultural and tourism destination under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum."

Speaking about her aspirations for the Hatta region, Her Highness said, "It was important for me that the Authority’s leadership team kicks off the year from a place that has an inspirational cultural and historical significance.

Hatta has seen innovative and ambitious cultural entrepreneurs and creative SMEs creating experiences for people of all ages that celebrate the spirit of Hatta and Dubai. We are committed through our work to make sure these creative entrepreneurs and talented individuals are supported and have the infrastructure to grow and flourish."

During the meeting, she reviewed the priorities of the Dubai Culture team over the next phase, in light of the goals, plans, and projects that were identified within the new strategic roadmap and the mechanisms for their implementation within specific time frames. She also stressed that achieving the strategic goals requires concerted efforts and high levels of coordination and cooperation between various stakeholders in Dubai’s cultural sector, especially in the prevailing environment.

Sheikha Latifa explained that the Authority will continue to pursue its mission to achieve a comprehensive transformation of the emirate’s cultural sector, highlighting its rich history, heritage and culture. The Authority seeks to establish Dubai as a leading global centre for art and culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

During the meeting, Her Highness approved a package of initiatives to support the creative community in Hatta and develop it as a region that provides economic, cultural, and creative opportunities, especially for young talent in the area. The proposed initiatives also aim to enrich the cultural scene and spread awareness about Hatta’s rich heritage and tourist attractions Following the meeting, Sheikha Latifa toured some of Hatta’s most important tourist destinations and met with officials in charge of the comprehensive development plan to develop the region.

Her Highness’s tour also included a visit to ‘Hatta Wadi Hub,’ one of the UAE’s most popular eco-friendly outdoor adventure destinations where she met with senior officials of Dubai Holding and explored with them prospects for developing the cultural and creative community in the region and supporting them with opportunities to develop their talent and businesses.