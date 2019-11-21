UrduPoint.com
Latifa Bint Mohammed Visits Dubai Watch Week 2019

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 08:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, today visited Dubai Watch Week, a global event that celebrates the art of horology.

The five-day biannual event, held under the patronage of Dubai Culture’s Chairperson, will bring together the world’s watch industry.

Sheikha Latifa toured the exhibition and expressed her appreciation for the growth that the global event has seen since its inception. She said, "The global economy is changing more rapidly than ever before. Applying knowledge innovatively is critical to achieving excellence in this environment. Dubai is working to enhance its position as a hub for creative industries, as part of which we have launched many initiatives and hosted several international events and exhibitions in this sector.

"Dubai offers a platform for the creative industry to flourish. We have worked to provide a fertile environment for businesses to grow and prosper in this sector. By hosting events like Dubai Watch Week, we want to bring together industry leaders and entrepreneurs to connect, interact and enrich Dubai’s business community."

Now in its fourth edition, Dubai Watch Week, is dedicated to uniting and growing the global watch community for the preservation and transmission of horological knowledge. Dubai Watch Week promotes dialogue and fosters creativity as well as contributes to the growth of the creative economy.

