Latifa Bint Mohammed Visits RTA To Strengthen Strategic Partnership

Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:15 PM

Latifa bint Mohammed visits RTA to strengthen strategic partnership

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, has visited the Enterprise Command and Control Centre at Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA.

During the visit, Her Highness met with Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the RTA, to discuss strategic cooperation and ways to strengthen the relationship between the two authorities.

Sheikha Latifa’s visit comes within the framework of strengthening strategic partnerships between government agencies to serve all segments of society. It is also in line with the new cultural vision for Dubai announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who called on all governmental entities in the UAE to work together to enhance synergies and explore new opportunities for productive cooperation.

The importance of uniting efforts, support and cooperation as partners in the success of strategic projects and translating the government’s vision for the cultural sector and the advancement of society in general was at the heart of this meeting.

During a tour of the centre's facilities, Her Highness was briefed on its technical and human capabilities as well as its key roles in managing the transport system in Dubai and monitoring the network to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, efficient operation of mass transit systems and effective crowd management, especially during major events.

Sheikha Latifa expressed her appreciation for the RTA’s efforts in providing an advanced transportation network for Dubai’s residents, based on the highest standards of infrastructure and consolidating the concepts of efficiency, effectiveness, and sustainability.

"As part of our continued efforts to strengthen cooperation between Dubai government’s entities, this visit to the Roads and Transport Authority was a key step in laying the foundations for mutually beneficial projects. It is our utmost priority to uphold the roadmap for the future of Dubai’s cultural vision and to work with strategic partners across the emirate to solidify it as world class cultural centre," she added.

Al Tayer thanked Her Highness for visiting the RTA Enterprise Command and Control Centre. "This visit comes in the context of enhancing cooperation between our two governing bodies, placing us on a path towards broader horizons of development," Al Tayer said.

He added that the Roads and Transport Authority is putting all its capabilities and expertise behind supporting the efforts of Dubai Culture, under the leadership of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed. "Together, we are striving to achieve Dubai's cultural vision as mapped out by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to be a centre of culture and incubator for creativity, a meeting place for talent and a beacon for writers, thinkers, researchers, creatives and artists from around the world."

