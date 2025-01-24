Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discuss enhancing collaboration in Davos

(@FahadShabbir)

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, held a meeting with Daren Tang, Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), during the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The discussion focused on enhancing collaboration between the UAE and WIPO to strengthen the intellectual property (IP) ecosystem and position innovation and creativity as key drivers of sustainable growth.

During the meeting, Sheikha Latifa emphasised the UAE's commitment to advancing its IP framework to align with global best practices, supporting the country's ambitions to establish a thriving innovation and creative ecosystem.

She highlighted the UAE's significant achievements in fostering creativity and innovation across various sectors, reinforcing the nation's status as a global hub for talent, technology, and culture.

"Intellectual property is a cornerstone for fostering innovation, empowering creatives, and driving economic diversification," she stated. "The UAE recognises the pivotal role of a robust IP ecosystem in building a future-ready economy. Through collaboration with esteemed organisations like WIPO, we aim to safeguard intellectual property while catalysing growth in our creative industries and innovation sectors."

Tang, in turn, commended the UAE for its visionary approach to leveraging intellectual property as a catalyst for economic and cultural growth.

He reaffirmed WIPO's commitment to supporting the UAE in developing a comprehensive, cross-sectoral national IP strategy that aligns with the country's ambitious growth objectives.

This strategy will create a dynamic environment where innovation and creativity thrive, contributing to the UAE's broader development goals.

The meeting underscored the UAE's long-standing partnership with WIPO, which has been instrumental in shaping the nation's intellectual property framework.

Sheikha Latifa and Tang explored opportunities to deepen this collaboration, addressing emerging challenges and ensuring the UAE remains at the forefront of global IP innovation.

Discussions highlighted the importance of fostering cross-sector collaboration, enhancing public awareness of intellectual property rights, and implementing policies that empower entrepreneurs, innovators, and creatives. Both sides also emphasised the role of education and capacity-building initiatives in promoting a deeper understanding of IP within the UAE's diverse community.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa added, "Our partnership with WIPO reflects the UAE's unwavering commitment to fostering an environment where innovation and creativity are celebrated, protected, and nurtured. We aim to build on our achievements and set new global benchmarks for how intellectual property can empower societies and economies."

This meeting reflects the UAE's position as a regional and global leader in intellectual property, innovation, and creative excellence. Held within the framework of WEF 2025, it marked a significant step forward in the UAE's efforts to foster a sustainable, inclusive, and innovation-driven future.