Latifa Hospital earns WHO, UNICEF ‘Baby-Friendly Hospital’ accreditation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Dubai Health's Latifa Hospital has received accreditation from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) under the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI).

The accreditation underscores Latifa Hospital's adherence to international standards in safe and high-quality childbirth services, fostering a breastfeeding-friendly environment, and supporting maternal and child health through awareness programmes and specialised healthcare services.

Dr. Muna Tahlak, Chief Medical Officer at Dubai Health, commented, "Latifa Hospital's accreditation under the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative is a testament to the level of care upheld at Dubai Health, especially for mothers and newborns. By implementing best practices, we ensure a comfortable and secure experience for mothers and a supportive family environment that enhances well-being and strengthens community health."

She added, "We are grateful to the doctors, nurses, midwives, lactation consultants, and administrative teams at Latifa Hospital for their dedication and support of our Patient First promise. We remain focused on advancing maternal and newborn care even further."

Latifa Hospital accreditation by WHO and UNICEF reflects its commitment to providing high-quality, comprehensive healthcare services for mothers and newborns that meet the rigorous standards of the BFHI.

The hospital offers comprehensive antenatal care, including regular check-ups, psychological support, and nutritional guidance to ensure maternal well-being throughout pregnancy.

Its well-equipped labor and delivery units provide a safe, comfortable birthing experience, while specialised neonatal intensive care units (NICU) ensure newborns receive the highest level of medical attention. Beyond medical care, Latifa Hospital also hosts educational workshops to promote postnatal care and infant health.

Latifa Hospital's commitment to maternal and newborn care expands beyond the accreditation criteria. It actively supports mothers through guidance and counselling programmes on the benefits of breastfeeding and its lasting impact on maternal and child health, particularly in the crucial early months.

The hospital also fosters a childbirth-friendly environment by minimising unnecessary medical interventions, ensuring a safe and comfortable birth experience while strengthening the mother-child bond.

Through this achievement, Dubai Health reaffirms its commitment to advancing health through enhancing maternal and newborn care, aligning with Dubai's vision for a healthier, more resilient community.