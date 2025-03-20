Open Menu

Latifa Hospital Earns WHO, UNICEF ‘Baby-Friendly Hospital’ Accreditation

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 08:45 PM

Latifa Hospital earns WHO, UNICEF ‘Baby-Friendly Hospital’ accreditation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Dubai Health's Latifa Hospital has received accreditation from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) under the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI).

The accreditation underscores Latifa Hospital's adherence to international standards in safe and high-quality childbirth services, fostering a breastfeeding-friendly environment, and supporting maternal and child health through awareness programmes and specialised healthcare services.

Dr. Muna Tahlak, Chief Medical Officer at Dubai Health, commented, "Latifa Hospital's accreditation under the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative is a testament to the level of care upheld at Dubai Health, especially for mothers and newborns. By implementing best practices, we ensure a comfortable and secure experience for mothers and a supportive family environment that enhances well-being and strengthens community health."

She added, "We are grateful to the doctors, nurses, midwives, lactation consultants, and administrative teams at Latifa Hospital for their dedication and support of our Patient First promise. We remain focused on advancing maternal and newborn care even further."

Latifa Hospital accreditation by WHO and UNICEF reflects its commitment to providing high-quality, comprehensive healthcare services for mothers and newborns that meet the rigorous standards of the BFHI.

The hospital offers comprehensive antenatal care, including regular check-ups, psychological support, and nutritional guidance to ensure maternal well-being throughout pregnancy.

Its well-equipped labor and delivery units provide a safe, comfortable birthing experience, while specialised neonatal intensive care units (NICU) ensure newborns receive the highest level of medical attention. Beyond medical care, Latifa Hospital also hosts educational workshops to promote postnatal care and infant health.

Latifa Hospital's commitment to maternal and newborn care expands beyond the accreditation criteria. It actively supports mothers through guidance and counselling programmes on the benefits of breastfeeding and its lasting impact on maternal and child health, particularly in the crucial early months.

The hospital also fosters a childbirth-friendly environment by minimising unnecessary medical interventions, ensuring a safe and comfortable birth experience while strengthening the mother-child bond.

Through this achievement, Dubai Health reaffirms its commitment to advancing health through enhancing maternal and newborn care, aligning with Dubai's vision for a healthier, more resilient community.

Related Topics

World United Nations Dubai Family From Best

Recent Stories

World Franchise Council recognises Emirates Franch ..

World Franchise Council recognises Emirates Franchise as approved entity

6 minutes ago
 Latifa Hospital earns WHO, UNICEF ‘Baby-Friendly ..

Latifa Hospital earns WHO, UNICEF ‘Baby-Friendly Hospital’ accreditation

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to stre ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence, security coope ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan denies US travel restrictions, reaffirms ..

Pakistan denies US travel restrictions, reaffirms policy on Israel

17 minutes ago
 Saeed bin Maktoum crowns winners of local padel ca ..

Saeed bin Maktoum crowns winners of local padel category at Nad Al Sheba Sports ..

21 minutes ago
 East China city hosts cherry blossom fest, int'l a ..

East China city hosts cherry blossom fest, int'l activities amid flower sea

10 minutes ago
Pakistan to strengthen ties with Europe in sports: ..

Pakistan to strengthen ties with Europe in sports: Pervaiz Ali Sandhila

10 minutes ago
 Hanwha Aerospace to raise 3.6 tln won for global i ..

Hanwha Aerospace to raise 3.6 tln won for global investments

10 minutes ago
 IHC seeks record regarding meetings of PTI founder ..

IHC seeks record regarding meetings of PTI founder in jail

10 minutes ago
 PCB responds to revenue generated from ICC Champio ..

PCB responds to revenue generated from ICC Champions Trophy 2025

27 minutes ago
 'Honour' killing suspect arrested

'Honour' killing suspect arrested

12 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates Model Village at Daira Din Panah

DC inaugurates Model Village at Daira Din Panah

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East