UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latvian President Receives UAE Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 01:00 PM

Latvian President receives UAE Ambassador

Egils Levits, President of Latvia, has received Hanan Khalfan Obaid Al Alili, UAE Ambassador to Latvia, at his office in Riga Castle

RIGA, Latvia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) Egils Levits, President of Latvia, has received Hanan Khalfan Obaid Al Alili, UAE Ambassador to Latvia, at his office in Riga Castle.

The UAE Ambassador conveyed to the Latvian President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He also thanked Latvia for announcing its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting touched on bilateral relations between the two countries and means to further develop them in all fields.

The Latvian President signed the 'Book of Tolerance', launched by the Embassy in celebration of the 'Year of Tolerance'. The book will visit students at Latvian schools and universities to provide an understanding about the UAE's concept of tolerance, and collect their signatures.

Al Alili presented President Levits the 'Peace Carpet', on the occasion of the 24th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations and the celebration of Latvia’s centenary.

The carpet was woven by Afghani women as part of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed's rug production initiative in rural Afghanistan, which aims to empower women and provide them with a source of income.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit Rashid Riga Latvia Women 2020 All

Recent Stories

Arms depot blasts damage north Cyprus hotel: offic ..

2 minutes ago

Weekly inflation falls by 0.24 pc

2 minutes ago

Indonesia forest fires surge, stoking global warmi ..

2 minutes ago

Over 1,600 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

2 minutes ago

Crimean Astronomer Spots First Ever Interstellar C ..

2 minutes ago

Financial close of TAPI gas pipeline project likel ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.