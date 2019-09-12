Latvian President receives UAE Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Egils Levits, President of Latvia, has received Hanan Khalfan Obaid Al Alili, UAE Ambassador to Latvia, at his office in Riga Castle

The UAE Ambassador conveyed to the Latvian President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He also thanked Latvia for announcing its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting touched on bilateral relations between the two countries and means to further develop them in all fields.

The Latvian President signed the 'Book of Tolerance', launched by the Embassy in celebration of the 'Year of Tolerance'. The book will visit students at Latvian schools and universities to provide an understanding about the UAE's concept of tolerance, and collect their signatures.

Al Alili presented President Levits the 'Peace Carpet', on the occasion of the 24th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations and the celebration of Latvia’s centenary.

The carpet was woven by Afghani women as part of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed's rug production initiative in rural Afghanistan, which aims to empower women and provide them with a source of income.