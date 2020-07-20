Launch of Hope Probe a new era in UAE’s history: Fujairah Ruler

(@FahadShabbir)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, stated that the launch of the Hope Probe represents a new era in the UAE’s history full of discovery and excellence created by the Emirati youth, who are presenting to the world a gift carrying pride and glory led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Hope robe, the first Arab interplanetary space mission, blasted into sky as planned at 01:58 a.m. Monday, beginning its epic journey to Mars, a landmark moment for the Arab world as UAE makes history.

In his speech on the occasion, Sheikh Hamad said, "We are on the verge of a new era, in which our tools have enabled us to accomplish a scientific achievement to reach space.

We believe that nothing is impossible, which is a scientific fact that everyone who knows us is aware of."

"I would like to take the opportunity on this historic day to congratulate my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on their future vision," he stressed.

"I congratulate the Emirati people for the efforts of an honourable group of youths, who achieved Sheikh Zayed’s dream. The future is now, and big dreams are being realised by the youth of this country, who will lead the world," he added.