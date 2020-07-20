UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Launch Of Hope Probe A New Era In UAE’s History: Fujairah Ruler

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 06:15 PM

Launch of Hope Probe a new era in UAE’s history: Fujairah Ruler

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, stated that the launch of the Hope Probe represents a new era in the UAE’s history full of discovery and excellence created by the Emirati youth, who are presenting to the world a gift carrying pride and glory led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Hope robe, the first Arab interplanetary space mission, blasted into sky as planned at 01:58 a.m. Monday, beginning its epic journey to Mars, a landmark moment for the Arab world as UAE makes history.

In his speech on the occasion, Sheikh Hamad said, "We are on the verge of a new era, in which our tools have enabled us to accomplish a scientific achievement to reach space.

We believe that nothing is impossible, which is a scientific fact that everyone who knows us is aware of."

"I would like to take the opportunity on this historic day to congratulate my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on their future vision," he stressed.

"I congratulate the Emirati people for the efforts of an honourable group of youths, who achieved Sheikh Zayed’s dream. The future is now, and big dreams are being realised by the youth of this country, who will lead the world," he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Lead Arab

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways, Boeing extend partnership on susta ..

4 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal says incumbent govt is threat to Pakis ..

4 minutes ago

Emirates resumes flights to Stockholm from 1 Augus ..

19 minutes ago

PML-N, PPP agree to hold All Parties Conference af ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistani lawyer questions UK’s govt over 14-day ..

35 minutes ago

Hope Probe a milestone in UAE, Arab achievements: ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.