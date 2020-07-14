Launch of Hope Probe delayed due to weather conditions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) The UAE Space Agency and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, in cooperation and consultation with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (launch service provider) have announced the delay of the launch of the Emirates Mars Mission’s Hope Probe, due to the weather conditions at the launch site of Tanegashima Island in Japan.

The team is currently working on setting a new launch date for this July, which will be announced in a few hours’ time, it was added.