Launch Of Winter National Awareness Campaign For Safety And Security At Fuel Stations

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Launch of Winter National Awareness Campaign for Safety and Security at Fuel Stations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Joint Committee for Safety and Security at Fuel Stations announced the kickstart of the Winter National Awareness Campaign for Safety and Security at Fuel Stations, coinciding with the holidays and camping season.

Running from 23rd December 2024, until 23rd January 2025, the campaign aims to raise public awareness of safety rules while refuelling at the land and marine stations.

For land fuel stations, safety rules include not smoking, not leaving children unattended in the vehicle, and adhering to motor bikes’ refuelling instructions to avoid leakage or fire.

As for marine fuel stations, safety rules include turning off the engine before refuelling and safely securing boats and jet skis while refuelling to avoid accidents.

The campaign also involves raising awareness of the dangers of flammable materials and the importance of abiding by the instructions provided by workers at the stations to ensure everyone’s safety.

The campaign is run by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in collaboration with the General Directorate of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior and leading petroleum companies in the country such as ENOC, ADNOC, and Emarat.

