- Home
- Middle East
- Launch of Winter National Awareness Campaign for Safety and Security at Fuel Stations
Launch Of Winter National Awareness Campaign For Safety And Security At Fuel Stations
Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Joint Committee for Safety and Security at Fuel Stations announced the kickstart of the Winter National Awareness Campaign for Safety and Security at Fuel Stations, coinciding with the holidays and camping season.
Running from 23rd December 2024, until 23rd January 2025, the campaign aims to raise public awareness of safety rules while refuelling at the land and marine stations.
For land fuel stations, safety rules include not smoking, not leaving children unattended in the vehicle, and adhering to motor bikes’ refuelling instructions to avoid leakage or fire.
As for marine fuel stations, safety rules include turning off the engine before refuelling and safely securing boats and jet skis while refuelling to avoid accidents.
The campaign also involves raising awareness of the dangers of flammable materials and the importance of abiding by the instructions provided by workers at the stations to ensure everyone’s safety.
The campaign is run by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in collaboration with the General Directorate of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior and leading petroleum companies in the country such as ENOC, ADNOC, and Emarat.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2024
Unstable weather conditions expected across UAE until Thursday
Iraq, Oman Sign two MoUs to strengthen cooperation
Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibitions, 3 million visitors in 2024
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Directors of ‘Young Arab Le ..
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under UAE President's patronage
Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, international developments
1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidates for its largest, most valuab ..
Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences
'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week
UAE, Belarus Presidents discuss bilateral relations
More Stories From Middle East
-
Launch of Winter National Awareness Campaign for Safety and Security at Fuel Stations5 minutes ago
-
Korean exports increase by 6.8% in December 1-20 period35 minutes ago
-
Brazil bridge collapses, spilling sulfuric acid into river1 hour ago
-
Unstable weather conditions expected across UAE until Thursday10 hours ago
-
Iraq, Oman Sign two MoUs to strengthen cooperation12 hours ago
-
Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibitions, 3 million visitors in 202413 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Directors of ‘Young Arab Leaders’ initiative14 hours ago
-
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under UAE President's patronage14 hours ago
-
Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, international developments15 hours ago
-
1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidates for its largest, most valuable award16 hours ago
-
Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences16 hours ago
-
'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week17 hours ago