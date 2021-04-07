Leader of Chechnya confers Medal of Merit on UAE Ambassador

GROZNY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) Ramzan Kadyrov, Leader of Russia's southern region of Chechnya, has conferred the Federal Merit Medal for Services to the Chechen Republic on Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, in appreciation for his efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Magomed Daudov, Speaker of the Chechen Parliament, presented the award to Dr. Al Jaber at the Parliament headquarters.

The honouring ceremony took place in the Chechen capital, Grozny, in the presence of a number of members of the diplomatic mission.