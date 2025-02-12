Leaders, officials urge fostering culture of accelerating future readiness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, emphasised that the Global Accelerators Dialogue represents a valuable opportunity for decision-makers to come together and design shared visions for the future.

She stated that accelerating goal achievement is no longer an option but a necessity for moving forward with high readiness. Al Hashimi highlighted that this dialogue serves as a platform for exchanging ideas, experiences, and best practices in future readiness while also providing a space for discussion on how governments can adopt a culture of acceleration in governance.

Her comments came during the "Global Accelerators Dialogue: Accelerating Readiness Ambitions for the Future," held as part of the World Governments Summit 2025 (WGS), organised by the Government Accelerators Centre at the UAE Prime Minister's Office, and attended by over 60 leaders, policymakers, and young entrepreneurs from around the world.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, affirmed that government accelerators play a vital role in enhancing cybersecurity and protecting digital infrastructure. He pointed out that adopting a proactive and accelerated approach in government work is key to ensuring digital readiness and preparedness to tackle rapidly evolving challenges.

Al-Kuwaiti said, "The adoption of an accelerator culture by governments has become a strategic necessity, especially amid increasing technological transformations and the various challenges that accompany them. Government accelerators are not just tools for expediting solutions; they serve as platforms for innovating new models that enhance the resilience of digital systems and protect them from growing threats."

He added that international cooperation and knowledge exchange are fundamental enablers of global cybersecurity, as there is a pressing need to integrate efforts between the public and private sectors to develop sustainable solutions that keep pace with technological advancements.

"We have achieved significant success over the past period by launching several international platforms for information sharing and countering cyber threats, as well as establishing various partnerships with government and private entities.

These efforts collectively enhance the cybersecurity ecosystem and ensure the creation of a secure and sustainable digital future for all," Al-Kuwaiti noted.

Participants explored global trends and future opportunities, formulating bold visions that align with the evolving global landscape and challenges, with a strong focus on achieving sustainable governance for the future.

The dialogue highlighted six core themes crucial for shaping future societies. Transformative education will be characterised by personalised, on-demand education systems based on hybrid learning and skills recognition, globally recognised through the development of skill-based curricula.

A health revolution is anticipated, driven by AI-powered smart healthcare delivering precision medicine, personalised treatments, and preventive care, requiring strong digital infrastructure, cross-sector collaboration, and community-driven innovation.

Building a thriving society necessitates a just, fair, and equitable framework. This can be achieved through mandatory governance training for leaders, strengthened civic engagement, ethical technology policies, and inclusive decision-making processes.

Economically, the future will be human-centric, AI-powered, and globally integrated, prioritising cybersecurity, sustainable growth, and strategic economic alliances to drive competitiveness.

Additionally, a tech-driven future powered by AI, IoT, and cybersecurity, with a strong emphasis on Public-Private-People Partnerships (PPPPs) ensuring equitable access, digital governance, and cross-border collaboration, ensuring no one is left behind.

Finally, sustainable development will be realised through floating, self-sustaining cities powered by circular economies, renewable energy, and AI-driven infrastructure, redefining climate resilience and regional sustainability.