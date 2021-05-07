(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2021) The 12th edition of the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF) organised by Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) from 19th to 29th May at Sharjah Expo Centre under the theme ‘For Your Imagination,’ is bringing together 11 Arab authors and artists in a series of dialogue and discussion sessions, some of which will be held on the ground, while others will be organised via virtual platforms.

The 11-day cultural extravaganza will host renowned Egyptian actor and comedian Ahmed Amin, who is also a popular writer and show presenter. He is famous for his 30-second YouTube videos that have gone viral on social media, and presenting the Plateau show.

From Bahrain, children's author Nisreen Jaafar Al Noor, who has made many notable contributions in the cultural and creative fields, will participate in the upcoming SCRF edition. Her body of work includes stories and articles in prominent magazines for children, including Al Arabi Al Sagheer. She also conducts art and writing workshops for students. She has written several books including Qisat fanan.

Poet Dr. Wafa Al Shamsi, one of the most distinguished female authors in the Arab literary sphere, will be one of the highlights at SCRF 2021. Apart from poetry, the versatile Omani artise has published several literary pieces, including fiction and plays, which have won many prestigious awards.

The festival will also host Emirati artist and illustrator Aysha Al Hemrani, whose digital art takes inspiration from Emirati pop culture, drawing strong aesthetic cues from her childhood.

The list of other prominent figures to attend SCRF will include renowned Egyptian children's author Tayeb Adib, whose prodigious literary output, which includes Raheel Al Sant, has led him to officiate on the jury of prestigious literary competitions.

Jordanian Fida Al Zumar, winner of the ISESCO award for her work Ahlam Al Tfoolah, and best story award for Hekayat Zaytona, will be one of the star attractions at the 12th edition of SCRF. The celerated children's author also has many plays and other literary works to her credit.

Other invitees include Egyptian children's author Amro Samir Atef and Iraqi critic Hussein Ali Harf, a renowned expert in child and youth affairs, puppetry and school theatre. They will be joined by Kuwaiti author Huda Al Shawwa Qadoumi, winner of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award for her children's story Rehlat Al Tair Ela Jabal Qaf.

Saudi author, media personality and researcher in children's literature and culture, Faraj Al Dhafeeri, will be a part of the list. He has contributed stories to Arab children's magazines, including Majid, Al Arabi Al Saghir. His work includes scripts for television plays. He is also known as the creator of a series of popular characters in children's literature.

Kuwaiti children's author Heba Ismail Mandani who is well-known for her collection of stories titled Ahla Ayami and works like Baad Al Hanan, will be among the guests at the festival. She has received many awards for her work and has contributed to many notable magazines.

SCRF 2021 will also host 16 International authors and 79 publishers, besides organising 537 interactive sessions, including workshops and plays.