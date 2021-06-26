Leading Belgian-Lebanese manufacturer to double production capacity at SAIF Zone in 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2021) Bano Puratos, the leading Belgian-Lebanese manufacturer and supplier of innovative products of raw materials, utensils and machinery used in the chocolate, bakery, pastry, and ice cream industry, has announced expansion plans to double its monthly production capacity from 300 to 600 tonnes and increase the list of products from 45 to 150, in 2022.

Bano’s production capacity will also triple in 2023 to reach 900 tonnes, as yet another testament to Sharjah’s position as one of the best investment hubs in the world. Earlier last year, Pano Puratos has established the region’s largest production facility in the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) with investments estimated at AED20 million.

Leading a high-profile delegation from the free zone, Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, visited the 17,250 square-feet Bano factory, lauding the quality of products manufactured by the company.

"The growing interest of international companies to base their operations in Sharjah, particularly in the SAIF Zone, proves once again that our attractive facilities, exceptional services and privileges are unparalleled and can effectively support the aspirations of businesses in achieving their economic goals," Al Mazrouei said.

"Despite the modernity of its factory, Bano decided to further expand its operations, something which highlights the efficiency of investments in SAIF Zone. This also means the company will be better equipped to meet the growing demand on its products and solutions associated with the food industry not only locally but also in regional markets," he added.

"With that in mind, SAIF Zone is doing its utmost to support the emirate’s economic diversification plans and sustainable growth, in particular, consolidate Sharjah’s position as a global hub for quality industries and promote the UAE’s national strategy for industry and advanced technology," he further said, stressing that the free zone will remain resolved on providing the best services to investors and harnessing all capabilities to help them expand and upgrade their businesses and serve their customers in the world.

Rayan Mohsen, Director-General of Bano Puratos in the UAE, lauded the unique business environment, quality of services and facilities being provided by the free zone, which was the reason behind the company’s decision to set up its largest branch in the middle East.

"The UAE’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic incentives provided by the government have been impressive and accelerated the economic recovery and revitalised the markets," Mohsen said, adding that the company’s investments in Sharjah come as part of an integrated plan aimed at keeping pace with the growing demand for its products and expanding its operations to the western markets.

"Bano’s production facility in SAIF Zone commenced operations last February and is fully automated. It has been equipped with the latest storage, preservation and transportation technologies in accordance with the highest international and local standards in terms of effective safety, specifications and health requirements.