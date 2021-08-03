UrduPoint.com

Leading Financial Services Platform Acquires Bahrain Financing Company

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:45 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) On the heels of its acquisition of UAE-based Finablr, the leading fintech and remittance platform in the MENA region and India, Prism Group AG and Royal Strategic Partners have signed a SPA to acquire BFC Group Holdings (BFC) and its subsidiaries, subject to regulatory approval.

BFC and its subsidiaries, BFC Bahrain, BEC Exchange (Kuwait), BFC Payments and BFC forex and Financial Services (India), will be acquired via their newly created WizzFinancial platform, according to a press release on Tuesday.

BFC Bahrain is the leading money transfer and currency exchange company in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The acquisition creates a regional powerhouse with licences to operate in over 30 countries. BFC Group’s Managing Director and CEO Ebrahim Ezra Nonoo will join WizzFinancial and lead its international money transfer business with activity in 170 countries. The deal creates one of the largest remittance services and currency exchange groups in the MENA region and the operator with a direct presence in all six GCC countries.

BFC Group specialises in global money transfers, foreign exchange and wholesale currency services and has a network of 120 retail branches throughout Bahrain, Kuwait, and India.

BFC Bahrain was founded in 1917 and has been active in the remittance market since the 1970s with 50 strategically located branches across the Kingdom of Bahrain. The companies are respectively licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, Central Bank of Kuwait and the Reserve Bank of India, and specialise in money transfers, Retail FX, Payment Services and Wholesale Currency Services.

Prism Group AG, together with its partner Royal Strategic Partners, recently acquired the Finablr group of companies, the leading financial services platform in the middle East, India and Africa. As part of the acquisition, Finablr was rebranded as WizzFinancial. The Group includes over 5,000 employees, relationships with 140 correspondent banks, as well as a presence across the MENA region, India, Africa and numerous subsidiaries in North America, Europe and Asia.

Prism Group AG is a Switzerland headquartered investment group with offices in the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates that invests in innovative technology and financial services companies.

