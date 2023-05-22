Leading healthcare experts to explore future of precision medicine in region at PMES 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2023) The 2023 edition of the PrecisionMed Exhibition & Summit (PMES), the middle East’s leading event dedicated to the advancement of precision medicine in the region, is set to take place on 23-24 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Bringing together key figures in the field of precision medicine, PMES 2023 will offer a unique platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration by reviewing the practical application of precision medicine and encouraging clinical adoption. Attendees can expect engaging discussions, insightful presentations, and interactive exhibits showcasing the latest breakthroughs and technologies in precision medicine.

PMES 2023 is generously by the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), Department of Health (DoH) Abu Dhabi, and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

David Stradling, Managing Director of PMES, stated, “In 2022, the global market was valued at about US$73.5 billion; by 2030, we will exceed US$175 billion. Developed markets are being serviced by companies in this space and they are now turning to the significant opportunities offered by the Middle East and North Africa where genetic screening is in growing demand.”

Aisha Al Mulla, Director of Friends of Cancer Patients, added, “The endorsement of the integration of personalised and precision medicine can improve the diagnostics, drug therapy and health outcomes by tailoring the treatment plan to the needs of each cancer patient.

”

Focusing on adoption, the PMES 2023 summit will feature informed presentations and debate, with conference speakers exploring the real-world application of genetics and genome-based systems, and the movement towards customised healthcare to tackle disease and benefit patients.

The event will also showcase a host of healthcare providers, companies and other organisations demonstrating their latest cutting-edge technology in precision medicine, serving as a catalyst to drive progress in personalised healthcare solutions.

The opening ceremony of PMES 23 is set to feature appearances by Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public education and Advanced Technology; Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director Research and Innovation Centre at DoH Abu Dhabi; Dr. Yendry Ventura, CEO of Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre; Saba Samir Flaihan Hamasha, part of the patient support group for the UAE Rare Disease Society; and Dr. Khalid Fakhro, Chief Research Officer at Sidra Medicine, Qatar.

International guests attending and presenting include Dr. Jun Takahashi, Director and Professor of the Centre for iPS Cell Research and Application (CiRA) at Kyoto University; Dr. Masayo Takahashi, President of Vision Care, Japan; Dr. Imane Boudellioua, Assistant Professor in the Information and Computer Science Department at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, KSA; Dr. Abeer Alsayegh, Sultan Qaboos Comprehensive Cancer Care and Research Centre (SQCCCRC), Oman; and Professor Mingguang, Principal Investigator at Centre for Eye Research Australia.