Leading Medical Events Commencing In Dubai Tomorrow

Sun 10th October 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) Three of the most prominent specialized medical events will be inaugurated in Dubai World Trade Center tomorrow: Dubai Otology, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery Conference and Exhibition.

Dubai Otology is the only dedicated Otology & Neurotology event in the Middle-East comprising of an Exhibition and Conference. It features a comprehensive scientific program delivered by well experienced and well-known professionals in the field of Otology. The highly specialized Otology, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery conference, exclusively focuses on the most critical ear, head and neck diseases and disorders, and allows attendees to explore the latest medical research, treatment advances and technologies in the field of Otology as well as give them a chance to earn CME credit points.

The Annual Radiology meeting is the Premier Radiology Event in the MENA region. The event is highly specialized in the field of Radiology and Diagnostic Imaging and well attended by major stakeholders from the industry.

The event gains support from international governing bodies and companies to display the proven and most recent technological advances in the field of Radiology and Diagnostic Imaging. It provides a golden opportunity for companies to showcase their updated products and services and meet face to face with Radiologists, Radiographers, Hospital Administrators, Educators & Researchers, Residents & Technicians and Radiation Oncologists.

The International Family Medicine Conference & Exhibition.

The International Family Medicine Conference & Exhibition- IFM is a scientific event that aims to shed light on the challenges facing family physicians, improve health care, enhance the concepts of family medicine, and advance health and preventive services. This edition of IFM is expected to attract more than 800 visitors and participants, who will benefit from 14 scientific sessions presented by the most prominent experts in the field.

