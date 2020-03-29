UrduPoint.com
Leadings Players Join Forces Against COVID-19 In Latest AFC 'Break The Chain' Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 04:00 PM

Leadings players join forces against COVID-19 in latest AFC 'Break the Chain' campaign

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) Chinese Football Association, CFA, Vice President Sun Wen, acknowledged as one of the greatest women footballers to have graced the world stage joins India’s all-time leading scorer Sunil Chhetri as well as Myanmar captain Kyaw Zin Thet in the latest instalment of the Asian Football Confederation’s, AFC, #BreakTheChain campaign.

The campaign was launched earlier this week to raise awareness to combat the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak.

According to Asian Football Confederation, the #BreakTheChain campaign, which garnered the support of more than 50 Asian players and officials in less than 48 hours since its launch on Thursday, encourages people not only to adopt the best hygiene practises as underlined by the World Health Organisation, WHO, but also inspires hope and solidarity in these challenging times.

